Cleveland Heights Police Ask Public To Help Identify Killer of 13-Year-Old Boy

A Milwaukee teen visiting relatives was killed by gunfire on Monday (August 9), and police say they have far more questions than answers regarding this tragic case.

London Hill, age 13, was identified as the victim. Hill died a short time after the shooting.

Fox 8 reports that the incident took place around 6pm at a home on Woodview Road in Cleveland Heights.

“When officers arrived, they found the victim on the floor and they immediately began emergency medical care,” said Cleveland Heights Police Capt. Chris Britton.

It was the boy’s relative – a cousin – who made the call to 911 after hearing a pair of gunshots.

“Right now, we do not know why this shooting happened,” Britton said. “We are working this pretty much non-stop. We want to find the person responsible. This is just tragic and heartbreaking.”

Though information is scarce, officials were able to grab footage from neighborhood cameras. In one video, two young males can be seen walking near the area of the home around the time of the shooting. Still, no arrests relating to the murder have been made.

Capt. Britton asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

