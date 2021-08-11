Beyoncé and All Her Kids Star In New Ivy Park Campaign [WATCH]

Entertainment News
Beyoncé and All Her Kids Star In New Ivy Park Campaign

JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou / Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou

The Carters, Jay-Z and Beyonce’, are truly creating a family dynasty as Beyonce’ has gone Sly and The Family Stone, as the New Ivy Park Campaign stars Queen Bey and the products of her hive 8 year old Blue Ivy and the 4 year old twins Rumi and Sir.

It’s a family affair , It’s a family affair 🎶

We have been seeing a lot of little Blue Ivy Carter however the twins Rumi and Sir have been keeping a low profile until now. In a new cowboy rodeo–themed campaign ad for Beyonce’s IVY PARK x Adidas clothing line for kids, Beyonce’ has rolled out the heavy hitters her own kids, for the apparel line that launches August 19th.

“The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids,”

According to Beyonce’

“On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

Take a look at the video below

