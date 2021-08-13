The Bijou Star Files: Courtney A. Kemp’s Power Move To Netflix

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 13, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

‘Power’ Creator Courtney A. Kemp Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

“Power” universe creator-showrunner, writer and producer Courtney A. Kemp has entered a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix. Through the overall deal, she will develop new projects via her production banner End of Episode. End of Episode’s development and support teams, as well as president Chris Selak, will join in the move to Netflix. Selak will continue in her role and lead the company alongside Kemp. Read More

‘Mom’ who received $200K in eviction donations admits daughters are not hers

Dasha Kelly was profiled on CNN under the pretense that she and her three daughters — who are 5, 6, and 8 years old — were due to be evicted after she lost her job as a casino dealer in Las Vegas due to the pandemic. She started a GoFundMe effort with the goal of raising $2,000 to pay her back rent. “My name is Kelly and I have 3 daughters in Nevada,” her plea read. “We were maintaining just before this pandemic hit. Now we are suffering … Please help with anything you can.”​ After being interviewed on the major news network Kelly raised over $230,000 in donations. Read More

Candace Owens Doesn’t Trust Fauci, Says She ‘Proud’ to Not Be Vaccinated Against COVID

*Candace Owens wants you to know she’s “proud” to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The New York Times bestselling author says she “trusts her gut” more than she does infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. “I still have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and have not demanded that any of my employees get it either Read More

Mom of Brothers Charged with Killing Chicago Cop Arrested in Hospital

The mother of two siblings who were charged with killing a Chicago cop and wounding her partner was arrested after she attempted to visit her son in the hospital. Read More

Common to Executive Produce New Docu Series ‘Justice USA’ for OWN

Common is set to executive produce a new documentary series for OWN titled “Justice, USA”. Slated to premiere in 2022 on discovery+, “Justice, USA” is a comprehensive insider 360-degree view of the criminal justice system, per press release.

Read More

Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down As Britney Spears’ Conservator

It has been a long battle between Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears when it comes to her trying to have him removed as her sole conservator, and it looks like she is finally getting her wish. Read More

Soulja Boy Exchanges Words With Man Who Called Him Out For Allegedly Purchasing Fake Jewelry

Soulja Boy is known for doing many things: the first to have an iPhone, the first rapper to sell a tweet, and more. However, yesterday he was called out for being the first rapper to allegedly purchase fake jewelry from a store in the middle of the mall. Read More

NBA’S ANDRE DRUMMOND HEROICALLY SAVES SON FROM DROWNING… After Falling In Pool

Andre Drummond just saved his son’s life … with the Philadelphia 76ers center springing into action after the child accidentally fell into a pool — and the footage is terrifying. Read More

A parent sent their child to school after a positive Covid-19 test. More than 80 students may have been exposed

More than 80 students were potentially exposed to Covid-19 on the first day of class in Reno, Nevada, on Monday after a parent sent their child to Marce Herz Middle School, despite both the parent and child receiving a positive Covid-19 test just two days earlier, Washoe County Health District officials said. Read More

Jadakiss Responds To Tyler, The Creator Revealing A Crush On Him: ‘I Like’ Him

After last week’s Verzuz between The LOX and Dipset, Jadakiss received praise for his lyrical prowess and the effortless way in which he commanded the stage. Tyler, the Creator’s response to the rapper’s stage performance specifically went viral, earning reactions from many, including Kiss himself. Read More

Chicago Police Super Intendent Brown Blasts Judge’s Decision to Release Suspect Accused of Buying Gun Used in Ella French Shooting

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown blasted a federal judge’s decision to release the man accused of illegally purchasing the gun used to kill Officer Ella French, saying that the decision “sets a dangerous precedent” and did a “disservice” to the officer’s memory. Jamel Danzy, 29, was released on an unsecured bond after a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffery Gilbert on Wednesday. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Covers ESSENCE

Megan Thee Stallion gave fans some details about her next full-length album in her new cover story with Essence. The 26-year-old graced the magazine’s cover on Thursday (Aug. 12) donning several all-white outfits and platinum blonde hair. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: