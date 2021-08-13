Wild ‘N Out Jessie Woo Got Dragged For Whitney Houston Being Dead VM Joke

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The world could use some laughter in the day and age we are living in however all jokes aren’t funny and some things just shouldn’t be joked about. Unfortunately for Jessie Woo on Wild ‘N Out she is getting dragged for not recognizing that somethings shouldn’t be joked about especially the deceased, or more importantly about one of the most famed artists of our time, Whitney Houston, being dead.

What had happened was a game that is part of Wild N’ Out comedians imagining what celebrities’ voicemail messages would sound like. Jessie Woo seemingly thought it would be funny to crack a joke about Whitney not coming to the phone because she’s passed away, but the audience went crickets and social media went into drag mode.

Jessie Woo while doing her Whitney Houston singing voice runs and all, sang:

“You have reached my line but unfortunately I do not have the time,…“And I… I’m dead,”

Jessie Woo’s response to the dragging:

“Male Comedians and folks on twitter make jokes about Whitney’s battle with drugs still till this day… but me impersonating her during a voicemail game by singing her song & saying ‘I’m dead’ (a great excuse why she cannot come to the phone)… but I went too far? The show is called ‘WILD N OUT’ for a reason… and still I was able to say some wild shit without picking low hanging fruit like her history with drugs… unlike the many comedians who have for decades. I pushed the envelope and I am proud of me.”

Male Comedians and folks on twitter make jokes about Whitney’s battle with drugs still till this day… but me impersonating her during a voicemail game by singing her song & saying “I’m dead” (a great excuse why she cannot come to the phone)… but I went too far? pic.twitter.com/2COsQPC998 — MBali Woo 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) August 13, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Do you agree with Jessie Woo or do you think she went too far?

Take a look at the video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: