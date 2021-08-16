Local
Man Shot & Killed Outside Of Hospital In West Baltimore

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A man is dead after he was shot and killed outside Grace Medical Center in West Baltimore Sunday.

It happened on the 2000 block of West Baltimore Street. An officer patrolling the area heard gunfire around 7:34 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Personnel from the hospital came out to help, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a 42-year-old woman was also hit by gunfire in the arm.

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Man Shot & Killed Outside Of Hospital In West Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

