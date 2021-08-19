Entertainment News
Man Murdered By Kroger Security Guard Over Loud Music Is Laid To Rest

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Announces Civil Lawsuit Against Las Vegas Police Over The 2019 Police Killing Of Byron Williams

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Chicago native 48 year old Alvin Motley Jr.shot and killed on his way to visit family in Memphis, Tennessee after he got into an argument over loud music with a security guard at a Kroger fuel center.

54 year old Kroger security guard, Gregory Livingston, allegedly shot Alvin Motley Jr. in the chest after getting into a dispute over Alvin Motley Jr’s loud music while he was pumping gas. Alvin Motley Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene his last words were reported as “Let’s talk about this like men” while George Livingston was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Alvin Motley Jr.’s family laid him to rest at Freedom Baptist Church in Hillside with the words of Reverend Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump blanketing wisdom on the living.

“Loud music is not a sentence to death,” -Rev. Al Sharpton

“It doesn’t matter what was the volume of his music. It doesn’t matter that it was hip hop music. You cannot kill a Black man, because he’s listening to hip hop music,” -Ben Crump

Take a look at the video below

