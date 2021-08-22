R. Kelly’s Physician Testifies the Singer Had Herpes Since at Least 2007

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

R. Kelly’s trial in Brooklyn New York, where the R&B singer is facing charges of racketeering and violating the Mann Act, seems to be more like ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ 5.o, with bomb shells dropping left and right. First with Jerhonda Pace losing her virginity to Robert Kelly at 16 years old with the possibility of being potentially exposed to herpes that he allegedly never told her about then the alleged real deal about his secret marriage to Aaliyah being a ploy to staying out of trouble because he allegedly impregnated the then teenaged singer now his own doctor is pouring tea about R. Kelly’s herpes timeline.

Is it me, but I thought going to the doctor was privileged information??

The prosecution is alleging that R. Kelly knowingly infected multiple people with the incurable sexually transmitted disease. So Kelly’s personal doctor gave alleged affirmation. 54 year old Robert Sylvester Kelly’s personal physician of 25 years took the stand to testify that he had been treating the pied piper of R&B for genital herpes since at least 2007. The doctor also testified that R. Kelly had health insurance, but never paid him for his medical services during the decades he treated him. Read More Here, see the video below for R. Kelly’s trial update.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: