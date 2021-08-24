The Bijou Star Files: Bey and Jay-Z The Face of Tiffany & Co.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 24, 2021:

The Carters are the Faces of Tiffany & Co.’s ‘About Love’ Campaign Featuring Never-Before-Seen Basquiat Painting

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are Tiffany & Co.’s new campaign stars, which features a never-be-seen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. Read More

A Washington Jail Is Offering Inmates 10 Free Packs Of Ramen Noodles In Exchange For Getting The Vaccine Shot

There have been many initiatives started throughout many cities as officials have been trying to convince people to become fully vaccinated in response to COVID-19, and the initiatives have made their way inside the jails as well. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT BIRTHDAY MESSAGE TO KOBE… ‘Te Amo Por Siempre’

Vanessa Bryant is honoring Kobe Bryant on his 43rd birthday by posting a heartfelt message to her late husband … saying she will love him forever. Read More

TORY LANEZ Judge Increases Bail …FOR VIOLATING MEG RESTRAINING ORDER

We just got Tory leaving the courthouse, and while he didn’t seem too worried about how things went with the judge, he certainly cared about how he looked, joking with our camera to make sure we got his better side. Read More

STEPH CURRY’S PARENTS SONYA FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM DELL

Steph Curry’s parents are going their separate ways … It’s being reported that Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. Read More

KANYE WEST I’M RECREATING CHILDHOOD HOME …For ‘Donda’ Listening Party

Kanye West is doing some home cooking for his next “Donda” event … because it looks like he’s recreating his Chicago childhood home on a big stage. Read More

DRAKE LAUGHS OFF KANYE POSTING HIS ADDRESS… As Beef Ramps Up

Kanye West appeared to dox Drake as their long-standing feud reignites, but Drake doesn’t seem to give an f. Read More

‘GAS STATION’ KAREN Racially Profiled Black Man… CALLED HIM A DRUG DEALER

“Gas Station” Karen triggered her husband’s rage after she allegedly harassed and racially profiled a black couple, calling the man a drug dealer. Read More

Lil Nas X Named Chief Impact Officer At Taco Bell

Lil Nas X is teaming up with one of the country’s largest fast food chains, as Taco Bell has just announced that he will be taking on a major role within the company. Lil Nas X has officially been named as the Chief Impact Officer at Taco Bell—which is where he used to work before he entered the music industry..Read More

New Program Offers Black First-Time Homebuyers in San Diego Up to $70,000 in Grants

The San Diego Foundation, LISC San Diego, and Urban League of San Diego County just launched California’s first grant-based program offering Black homebuyers up to $70,000 in grants for down payments and closing costs. Read More

