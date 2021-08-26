The Bijou Star Files: YE Is Offering Vaccine To The Unvaccinated

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 26, 2021:

Today on The Show

KANYE WEST GET YOUR DOSE AT ‘DONDA’ EVENT …Distributing COVID Vaccine

Kanye West isn’t requiring folks to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 to enjoy his “Donda” event in Chicago … but the good news … fans can get inoculated on site. Read More

TikTok removing ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ videos amid warnings from doctors, FDA

In response to the challenge, doctors and health agencies are warning of possible life-threatening injuries. TikTok, too, has confirmed that it is in the process of removing the videos, claiming the trend “glorifies dangerous acts.” Read More

You do not have the ‘constitutional right’ to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine

Now that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer/ BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older, it’s time for all governments across the country to mandate the vaccine for people taking part in indoor activities. There are no more valid excuses for not being vaccinated other than health reasons. Read More

Delta will hike insurance premiums and limit sick pay for unvaccinated employees

The airline said that as of November 1, unvaccinated staff will pay up to $200 a month more for their company health insurance, depending on the coverage. It will also limit the number of sick days unvaccinated employees are allowed to take if they contract Covid-1. Read More

DELL CURRY SONYA CHEATED ON ME W/ EX-NFL PLAYER

Dell Curry says his estranged wife, Sonya, cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end … and then lied to him about it. Read More

Doja Cat To Host The 2021 MTV VMAs

It looks like Doja Cat has landed her first hosting gig at the 2021 VMAs. On Wednesday, Doja Cat announced on Twitter that not only will she be performing, but she will also be hosting the MTV Video Music Awards taking place at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on September 12th. Read More

Man Dies After Using Epoxy Adhesive for Protection While Having Sex

Police say a man may have died after using a high-powered epoxy resin to seal his private parts during intercourse to ensure protection from pregnancy. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

