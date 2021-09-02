LOCAL NEWS: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Hiring!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

One of Downtown Cleveland’s premiere attractions and entertainment facilities is looking for some help.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, also known to many as “RoMoFiHo,” is looking for some part-timers to join its staff.

They are to be hired for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

An open interview session is set for Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the arena. Available positions include guest services, event security, retail and concessions. More information can be found here.

There is even a $250 bonus offered for those 90 days after the first day of work.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images