Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NeNe Leakes Holds Celebration of Life Her Husband Gregg [Photos and Video]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Although Greg Leakes had been battling colon cancer for quite some the world was sadden when NeNe Leakes made gave a small group of people at her club that he was at home transitioning, then totally shocked when the announcement came that Gregg had passed away just a few days later.

NeNe Leakes said that there wouldn’t be a funeral per Gregg’s however there would be a celebration of his life, a request that the love of Gregg’s life, RHOA pioneer NeNe Leakes for filled today with Atlanta reality royalty in the house setting their differences aside to honor a man that had love and respect for all.

Some attendees were RHOA stars Phaedra Parks, Shamea Morton, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak, Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore just to name a few, with performances by Tamar Braxton, Keke Wyatt, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell and Le’Andria Johnson.

Take a look at the photos and videos from Gregg Leakes celebration of life below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

celebration of life , Gregg Leakes , Nene Leakes

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Large Numbers Of Detroit Health Care Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Look At God, Gospel Artist Sings While Waiting…

 1 hour ago
09.08.21
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend

NeNe Leakes Holds Celebration of Life Her Husband…

 3 hours ago
09.08.21
U.S.-NEW YORK-MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE-COVID-19

Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Parade Returning to Full Force…

 5 hours ago
09.08.21

L’s On Deck: Nike To Drop Some “Travis…

 11 hours ago
09.08.21
Exclusives
Close