The Bijou Star Files: Nick Cannon Is To Continue As God Has Blessed Him

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 9, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

NICK CANNON I’LL KEEP FATHERING CHILDREN … As Long As God Lets Me!!!

Nick Cannon isn’t pumping the brakes on expanding his fam, in fact, he’s open to having more kids — but adds the final decision is really up to a higher power. Read More

OSCAR DE LA HOYA RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER COVID FIGHT ‘Hit Me Really Hard’

Good news … Oscar De La Hoya was released from the hospital after a bad bout with COVID-19, the boxing legend announced on Wednesday. Read More

NATALIA BRYANT GETS COVER OF TEEN VOGUE… ‘So Beyond Grateful!!!’

Natalia Bryant‘s modeling career has officially begun — in a big way — ’cause Kobe‘s daughter got the cover of Teen Vogue!! Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH EMOTIONAL TALKING FUQUAN & MICHAEL K.… They Both Had My Back!!!

Tiffany Haddish is really going through it, grieving the loss of her friends, Fuquan Johnson and Michael K. Williams — and while she’s sending love to their families, she’s also hoping others learn from their tragic deaths. Read More

DONALD TRUMP I’M A BOXING COMMENTATOR NOW!!!… Calling Holyfield Vs. Belfort Fight

Donald Trump is moving on from the oval office and into the broadcasting booth — at least for this weekend — ’cause the former President announced Tuesday he’s going to be calling the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight. Read More

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS BILL PROPOSAL IN HIS HONOR …Aims to Reduce Mass Incarceration

Michael K. Williams‘ name will live on in the form of a law aiming to reduce mass incarceration … if a Brooklyn politician has her way. Read More

NIPSEY HUSSLE ESTATE SUES ALLEGED COUNTERFEITERS For Selling Bootleg Merch

Nipsey Hussle‘s estate wants to stop alleged bootleggers from hawking merch with his popular brands on them, but it’s got a problem … the estate says most of the sellers operate out of China. Read More

TUPAC BMW He Was Shot in …FOR SALE AT OVER A MILLION BUCKS!!!

Tupac Shakur‘s “murder car” can be yours for the taking — if you’re into macabre stuff — but it won’t be cheap … you’ll need damn near $2 mil in cash to claim this ride. Read More

