Rumors Are Swirling That MGK and Megan Fox Are Engaged

Machine Gun Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

The streets are talking with the rumor that ‘Bloody Valentines’ Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox may be planning a wedding after Megan Fox was spotted with a ring on that special finger Wednesday while watching MGK rehearse for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and the rumor has it that “surprise announcement” may be made during Kelly’s performance of “Papercuts” with Travis Barker at Sunday’s awards show.

Megan Fox who gave Machine Kelly some DNA (her blood in an ornament on a necklace) before going away to shoot a movie has been his dream woman since Machine Gun Kelly was a teenager with a Megan Fox poster hanging on his wall.  Allegedly MGK used to tell his friends that Megan Fox would be his wife one day.

If the Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox engagement rumors are true, how about that for fate and speaking something into existence.  However if the rumors are true the ‘Bloody Valentines’ will have to keep singing ‘Wedding Bell Blues’ until Megan Fox’s 10 year marriage to actor, producer, and former rapper Brian Austin Green officially dances their star studded marriage into the finals of divorce court.

I guess we all will have to tune into the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday to find out if the rumor are true.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

