Jaheim is facing some serious charges after a call on Labor Day led to the discovery of more than a dozen animals on the brink of starvation, one of which had to be put down, according to news reports.
|| RELATED: Chloe Bailey’s Bootylicious New Video Hits 1M Views In 24 Hours, Tap Here to Watch ||
|| RELATED: Michael K Williams: The True Story Behind His Scar ||
On September 6, police visited Jaheim’s New Jersey home to look into concerns of a “puppy in distress.” This led to the discovery of six dogs in the driveway, one of which had to be euthanized, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.
Authorities also said the animals were inside crates “partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces.”
As officials tended to the animals outside the home, loud barks could be heard coming from inside the residence. Upon entering, they discovered an additional nine dogs “in varying stages of emaciation.”
The 43-year-old singer was arrested is now charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal.
The Latest:
- Win Tickets To ‘Legends Of Hip Hop’ Tour!
- Win TWO Pair Of Tickets To See Leon Bridges Live
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Trippie Redd’s Tour Bus Reportedly Shot Up In Baltimore
- Beyonce & Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany & Co For $2M In Scholarships to Black Universities
- Jaheim Charged With Animal Cruelty, 15 Dogs Found Starving In New Jersey Home
- White Supremacist Sentenced To 16 Years For Stabbing Man In The Neck ‘Because He’s Black, And I Don’t Like Black People’
- What is Premises Liability Law? [SPONSORED]
- Black Women Hail DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas And Its Anti-Abortion Law But Say It’s Not Enough
- Rumors Are Swirling That MGK and Megan Fox Are Engaged
- Tiffany Haddish Talks New Movie and First Sex Scene [VIDEO]
- Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To Buy Louboutin And Versace, Cops Claim
- The Bijou Star Files: Nick Cannon Is To Continue As God Has Blessed Him