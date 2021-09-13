The Bijou Star Files: Subway Worker Get’s Suspended For Getting Robbed!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 13, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

SUBWAY WORKER DEFENDS HERSELF IN ARMED ROBBERY …Manager Suspends Her

A Subway worker bravely defended herself while getting robbed at gunpoint — even successfully disarming the dude and getting him to leave … and all she got was suspended. Read More

Howard Stern to anti-vaxxers: ‘You had the cure and you wouldn’t take it’

Howard Stern is over the Covid-19 pandemic and is taking on anti-vaxxers who refuse to get the shot. Read More

United Airlines workers with religious objections to the Covid vaccine will be placed on unpaid leave

United Airlines told employees that they will be placed on indefinite unpaid leave if they refuse to get a Covid vaccine for religious reasons. Read More

Joe Biden may have staked his presidency on the vaccine mandate

Whether you love Joe Biden, hate him or aren’t totally sure how you feel about him, we can all agree on this: His first term — and maybe his entire presidency — will hinge on how he is perceived to have dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

New York hospital to ‘pause’ delivering babies after staffers quit rather than get vaccine

An upstate New York hospital system said it will be forced to “pause” maternity services later this month after employees refusing to vaccinate against the coronavirus have caused staffing shortages. Read More

‘Lifelong consequences’: What happens to people who can’t get abortions

One study found that people who were denied an abortion had almost four times greater odds of being below the federal poverty level. Read More

Thousands were released from prison because of Covid. Will they have to return?

Brian Foster was released from prison nearly a year ago under the CARES Act, a government policy that prioritized the use of home confinement as an appropriate way to release some incarcerated people as Covid-19 roared through facilities. Read More

RAYSHARD BROOKS ESTATE SUES ATL, COPS FOR HIS SHOOTING DEATH

Rayshard Brooks‘ widow wants someone to pay for his shooting death … so she’s suing the City of Atlanta and the 2 police officers involved in the incident that killed him. Read More

2 CHAINZ THROWS ‘NO FENT’ BIRTHDAY PARTY

2 Chainz has made a statement about the fentanyl epidemic that has ripped through Hollywood and the nation, by throwing a “no fent” birthday party for himself. Read More

DIDDY MY STAR ISLAND EMPIRE’S EXPANDING… With the Estefan Estate!!!

Diddy is snatching up more property on Miami’s exclusive Star Island, he’s the mystery buyer who dropped a huge sum on Gloria and Emilio Estefan‘s mansion. Read More

