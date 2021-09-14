The Bijou Star Files: Kim K Slayed Met Gala Then Shut Down An Execution

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 14, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KIM KARDASHIAN STUNS IN FACELESS LOOK FOR MET GALA Thanks to Balenciaga & Ye

Kim Kardashian West is already turning heads on her way to the Met Gala — this time, without even showing her face — and it’s all thanks to a look from Balenciaga and inspiration from her estranged hubby. Read More

DEATH ROW INMATE Julius Jones May Escape Lethal Injection LIFE WITH PAROLE NOW ON THE TABLE

A death row inmate Kim Kardashian has been advocating for finally got a major break in his fight for freedom — the guy got the green light, albeit partially, to maybe walk out one day. Read More

Doja Cat Discusses Nicki Minaj’s Decision Not To Be Featured On ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’

Artists do not play about their work, and y’all know Nicki Minaj always strives to put out the best content for her fans. Nicki recently spoke about her decision to pass up the opportunity to join Doja Cat on her new single ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’ and explained she didn’t feel like she could add to the song. Read More

The Carters Star in ‘About Love’ Short Film

Beyonce and JAY Z had many of us in our feelings Monday after the release of their new ‘About Love’ short film, which is a part of their recently announced Tiffany & Co. campaign. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: