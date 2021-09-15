LOCAL NEWS: Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley Will Battle It Out for Cleveland Mayor Position in November

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After months of campaigning, two Cleveland mayoral candidates are heading into the final round come November.

Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley have emerged as the two winners of the first round that saw them standout against five other hopefuls in the Primary Election.

Bibb lead with 27.14% of the votes, followed by Kelley with 19.39% of the votes.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Fifteen percent of Cleveland’s eligible voters turned out to vote for mayoral candidates in Tuesday’s primary election in Cuyahoga County — 38,350 voters of the city’s 247,742 eligible. Ward 17, on Cleveland’s far west side, had the highest turnout by far, with 28.3% of voters there casting their vote.

The five others who were hoping to at least make it to November were Cleveland City Councilman (and former Newstalk 1490 WERE and Z107.9 host) Basheer Jones, State Sen. Sandra Williams, former Mayor and Congressman Dennis Kucinich, former Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed, and attorney Ross DiBello.

Many thought Kucinich would be in the top two based on his name recognition alone. He ended up conceding the race after he was “about 1,000 votes behind Kelley, and said it did not look like he’d be able to make up the ground to secure the second spot on the ballot.”

Now, it will be nonprofit executive Bibb going up against Cleveland City Council President Kelley in the main election that will take place on Nov. 2.

It will be the first time since 2005 that the Cleveland mayor election did not include the current leader Frank G. Jackson, who is not running for a fifth term.

Who will you be voting for: Justin Bibb or Kevin Kelley?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Barry Winiker and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images