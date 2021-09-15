LOCAL NEWS: Mask Advisory Now in Place in Cuyahoga County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases as the Delta Variant has once again caused another wave across Ohio and the rest of the United States, one area county in the Buckeye state has made wearing masks more important than ever.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has announced during a news conference that the county is now under a mask advisory.

The advisory has been issued to protect residents from COVID.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“So, in partnership with the County Board of Health, effective immediately, we are implementing a Mask Advisory for all Cuyahoga County residents, regardless of their vaccination status,” Budish said. “It’s to protect our parents and grandparents and other vulnerable populations. And to protect the nurses, doctors, and other healthcare providers who have been risking their lives since day one. We’re doing it for them,” Budish said. “Wearing masks is a small price to pay to protect our children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”

While it is not a mandate, it is heavily encouraged for area businesses and community in the county to “enforce the use of masks in all buildings.”

Budish also stresses the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are well into our third wave, thanks unfortunately to the delta variant. If we want to keep our schools and workplaces open and more of our residents from getting COVID, we need more people to get vaccinated,” he says before touching on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate:

“We’re looking at possibilities for County employees, but keep in mind we have more than 30 unions to discuss this with,” Budish said. “In the meantime, we’re offering $100 as an incentive for our employees to get vaccinated.”

It is not known when the mask advisory will end.

