FBI Offering $25,000 Reward in Shooting Death of Teen at Ohio Park

According to NBC4i, The FBI and the Columbus Division of Police will be working together to investigate the shooting death of a teen killed at Bicentennial Park in May.

During a news conference, Wednesday, the FBI announced they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in this case.

Those with information can contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or at fbi.gov/columbus.Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

For the full NBC4 story click here  

 

The Latest:

 

FBI Offering $25,000 Reward in Shooting Death of Teen at Ohio Park  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

