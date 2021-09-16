The Bijou Star Files: Nicki Minaj, The White House & COVID

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 16, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Nicki Minaj Addresses Issues With Twitter, Says She’ll Never Use The Platform Again

Nicki Minaj continues to have the internet going crazy. On the night of Met Gala, she released a series of tweets addressing the COVID-19 vaccination, and those tweets have made their way to several news outlets. Read More

Nicki Minaj Says the White House Invited her to Discuss COVID Vaccine After Viral Tweets [Photo + Video]

Rapper Nicki Minaj said in a Wednesday tweet that the White House has invited her to visit following her tweetstorm of vaccine skepticism earlier this week. Read More

Nicki Minaj Fires Back After White House Says They Never Invited Her Following Vaccine Comments

Nicki Minaj has responded to a White House official who denied that the rapper was ever invited to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after she expressed vaccine hesitancy on social media. Read More

LIL MO FAT JOE’S ‘DUSTY BITCHES’ JAB TRIGGERING …I’ve Struggled with Addiction!!!

Lil Mo is calling out Fat Joe for referring to her as a dusty bitch crackhead during “Verzuz” … saying he’s way outta line, and totally insensitive to all people battling addiction.

Here’s the deal … Fat Joe came under fire after ripping Lil Mo and another female rap legend, Vita, during his Tuesday night musical showdown with Ja Rule. He said Ja must have found them in a “crack house.” Read More

Lil Mo Calls Out Fat Joe For A Genuine Apology Following Verzuz Battle Comments–Remy Ma Steps In To Defend Him

On Tuesday, Fat Joe and Ja Rule put on for New York and faced off in the latest “Verzuz” battle. As there were many highlights from the event, one moment that had many people talking was comments that were made by Fat Joe in reference to some of the women Ja Rule had featured on some of his classic hits. Read more

50 Cent Responds to Irv Gotti’s Comments: “I Put They Whole Label Out of Business”

50 Cent took to Instagram to throw shoots at Irv. Read More

What would it cost me to go to space? The future of space travel and private space companies

Four civilians — a billionaire, a physician’s assistant, an aerospace worker, and an educator and trained pilot — will be launching into space on Wednesday evening. Read More

USHER ON DIDDY JD DOESN’T HAVE ENOUGH HITS??? Uh, ‘Yeah!!!’ … No, Bro

Usher is standing up and speaking out for his pal Jermaine Dupri … telling us JD definitely has bangers to compete with Diddy on “Verzuz” — despite what the latter says about it. Read More

‘LOVE & HIP HOP’ STAR MO FAYNE GETS 17 YEARS IN PRISON IN PPP LOAN FRAUD CASE Gotta Pay Back $4.4M!!!

Rapper Mo Fayne‘s going away for a long, long time for his role in a PPP loan fraud case … he’s just been sentenced to 210 months in prison — that’s 17.5 years. Read More

CAREN ACT THIS LAW WILL SAVE COUNTLESS LIVES …Says Author Tyler Merritt

As more and more states adopt laws making it illegal to make racially biased 911 calls … a noted author and comedian — who’s called out so-called “Karens” — is praising the move as a literal lifesaver. Read More

SIMONE BILES GETS EMOTIONAL TESTIFYING ABOUT LARRY NASSAR… On Capitol Hill

Former ballerina Grace French, who was molested by Nassar at a young age, says she fully understands the emotion Biles went through while bringing up old, painful memories during her testimony Wednesday. Read More

MET GALA CHEF CURATOR DEFENDS FOOD AFTER KEKE PALMER’S PIC …It Ain’t Fyre Festival Cuisine!!!

The Met Gala chef curator is defending the quality of the food served at the ritzy shindig … this after Keke Palmer posted pics of the grub that seemed reminiscent of the Fyre Festival. Read More

CARDI B Delay My Album Cover Trial… I JUST HAD A BABY, JUDGE!!!

Cardi B‘s a mother of 2 now … so she’s asking the judge to postpone the trial over her ‘Gangsta Bitch’ cover art, which she was sued over nearly 4 years ago. Read More

Remake Of The Whitney Houston Classic ‘The Bodyguard’ Is In The Works

According to industry reports, a remake of the Whitney Houston 1992 classic film ‘The Bodyguard‘ is officially in the works of a noted Broadway playwright. Read More

Wendy Williams Tests Positive For COVID-19—Talk Show Premiere Date Delayed

We are sending our prayers to Wendy Williams and wishing her a speedy recovery after it has been revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Read More

Los Angeles County To Reportedly Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Tests For Outdoor Events, Indoor Bars, & More

According to FOX11 LA, Los Angeles County will soon require proof of vaccination or negative tests to attend events. Read More

Florida Landlord Requiring Tenants And Employees To Be Vaccinated

Last month, a Florida landlord announced that if you wish to rent from him, you will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Read More

T.I. Addresses Recent Sex Assault Allegations: “I Ain’t Negotiating With Terrorists”

T.I. addressed the sex assault allegations leveled against him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, eight months ago. Read More

Capitol Rioter Demands Court Pay Him Millions So He Could Represent Himself

One of the Capitol rioters is asking the court to cover the costs for him defending himself after he fired his public defender. Read More

Aaliyah’s Uncle Claims Singer’s Mother Was Aware Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Relationship W/ Her When She Was A Minor: My Sister Knew A Lot More Than What We Thought She Knew

During a recent TV appearance, Barry Hankerson hinted that Aaliyah’s mother, Diane Haughton, was fully aware of R. Kelly’s illegal relationship with her daughter and the alleged abuse he put her through. When asked if he knew about the ‘issues going on with R. Kelly when they were going on’ he replied…Read More

Scarface Has Successful Surgery After His Son Donated Kidney

Scarface was placed in the hospital after a serious battle with COVID-19 last year and eventually suffered from kidney failure. It was later announced that the rap legend would need a kidney transplant and began looking for donors, but thankfully his son was a match, and it was just revealed that the two had a successful surgery. Read More

