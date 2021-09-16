Two Raleigh Club Shootings Leave One Dead & Multiple Injured

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Thursday it was reported in Northeast Raleigh two club shootings left one dead and multiple injured.

According to Raleigh Police, the first shooting took place outside of the Bison Bar on the 800 block of East Whitaker Mill Road around 2:30 a.m.

WRAL reported that a man was taken to WakeMed Hospital after being, shot in the head and in critical condition, and a woman suffering a shot to the neck was also taken to the hospital.

No suspect or arrest has been made in connection to this shooting.

Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS] 21 photos Launch gallery Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS] 1. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 1 of 21 2. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 2 of 21 3. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 3 of 21 4. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 4 of 21 5. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 5 of 21 6. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 6 of 21 7. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 7 of 21 8. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 8 of 21 9. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 9 of 21 10. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 10 of 21 11. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 11 of 21 12. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 12 of 21 13. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 13 of 21 14. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 14 of 21 15. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 15 of 21 16. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 16 of 21 17. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 17 of 21 18. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 18 of 21 19. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 19 of 21 20. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 20 of 21 21. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source: 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS] Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]

Only 2.7 miles away, a man was found shot multiple times and killed in the parking lot of Club Amnesia, located at 1606 North Market Drive.

Although these clubs are close, Police have not confirmed or denied if these shootings are related.

ALSO READ:

Lockdown Lifted After ‘Threat’ Made To Needham Broughton High School In Raleigh

Durham Ranked #1 Best City For Fall Allergies

Two Raleigh Club Shootings Leave One Dead & Multiple Injured was originally published on foxync.com