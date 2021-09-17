Ja Rule Hit 50 Cent With ‘Your Nothing Without’ Slim Shady

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ja Rule Verzuz Fat Joe this past Tuesday was cool but it’s the Verzuz shady after party that is lit !!

It’s no secret that Ja Rule and 50 Cent have no love for each other and when rumors started circulating that 50 Cent was going to crash the Verzuz stage at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, that rumor seemed like something that could have gone down. But it didn’t. However Irv Gotti couldn’t resist the temptation to come for the trolls that kept mentioning 50 Cent’s name in the comments during the Instagram Live show, with his own comment about 50 Cent.

“All y’all talking that 50 shit. All good. He got beat up, stabbed up. Shot up. Sued us. That’s all I’m gonna say,”

Well if you follow 50 Cent on Instagram you know that he is never one to back down from a shade tree being thrown his way so he pulled out the strap with this response to Irv Gotti via his IG.

“I put they whole label out of business, f_ck with me if you want to,”“I would stay out of my way if I wasn’t me. LOL.”

50 Cent’s response was pretty hard however not hard enough to make Mr. Ja Rule of Fyre Festival Island be quiet so Ja Rule did a little trolling of his own and hit 50 Cent with this via an interview.

“Eminem made you, created you. You’re nothing without that [expletive] white boy,” “Stop it.”

This is truly the longest rap beef in Hip Hop history, however does anybody remember what started it?? #IJS

