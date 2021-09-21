The Bijou Star Files: Browns Fans Brawl At The Muni Lot

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 21, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
CLEVELAND BROWNS FANS THROW VIOLENT PUNCHES IN MELEE… At Pregame Tailgate
A wild melee broke out at a tailgate party just before the Browns’ game Sunday … with several Cleveland fans rockin’ each other in the face with violent punches. Read More
GEORGE HOLLIDAY MAN WHO SHOT RODNEY KING BEATING VIDEO DEAD FROM COVID
George Holliday — the man who filmed Rodney King’s beating at the hands of the LAPD in the ’90s, which eventually triggered the L.A. Riot — has died after contracting COVID-19. Read More
KANYE WEST DROPS A WHOPPING $57.3 MILLION For Malibu Home/Sculpture
Kanye West has a new home by the sea … and it’s one of the rarest you’ll see. Read More
Nelly Announced as This Year’s ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award Recipient at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
On Monday, BET announced that Nellywill be this year’s I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards show next month. Read More
Lori Harvey Says She and Michael B. Jordan ‘Really Balance Each Other’
Lori Harvey speaks on her relationship with Michael B. Jordan: “We really balance each other. Read More
Family Kicked Out of Texas Restaurant for Wearing Masks
After ordering a couple to leave because they refused to take off their masks while inside, the owner of a Texas bar is defending his “no masks permitted” policy. Read More
Father-to-be Arrested for Shooting 3 People at Baby Shower Over Gifts
According to reports, a father-to-be has been arrested for shooting 3 people at a Pennsylvania baby shower over gifts. Read More
Wendy Williams’ Brother Gives An Update On Her Condition After She’s Hospitalized
Roommates, we are continuing to keep Wendy Willams lifted in prayer during this hard time. Last week she was hospitalized for mental health concerns, and her brother Tommy shared an update through his YouTube channel. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com