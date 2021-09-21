The Bijou Star Files: Browns Fans Brawl At The Muni Lot

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 21, 2021:

CLEVELAND BROWNS FANS THROW VIOLENT PUNCHES IN MELEE… At Pregame Tailgate

A wild melee broke out at a tailgate party just before the Browns’ game Sunday … with several Cleveland fans rockin’ each other in the face with violent punches. Read More

GEORGE HOLLIDAY MAN WHO SHOT RODNEY KING BEATING VIDEO DEAD FROM COVID

George Holliday — the man who filmed Rodney King’s beating at the hands of the LAPD in the ’90s, which eventually triggered the L.A. Riot — has died after contracting COVID-19. Read More

KANYE WEST DROPS A WHOPPING $57.3 MILLION For Malibu Home/Sculpture

Kanye West has a new home by the sea … and it’s one of the rarest you’ll see. Read More

Nelly Announced as This Year’s ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award Recipient at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

On Monday, BET announced that Nellywill be this year’s I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards show next month. Read More

Lori Harvey Says She and Michael B. Jordan ‘Really Balance Each Other’

Lori Harvey speaks on her relationship with Michael B. Jordan: “We really balance each other. Read More

Family Kicked Out of Texas Restaurant for Wearing Masks

After ordering a couple to leave because they refused to take off their masks while inside, the owner of a Texas bar is defending his “no masks permitted” policy. Read More

Father-to-be Arrested for Shooting 3 People at Baby Shower Over Gifts

According to reports, a father-to-be has been arrested for shooting 3 people at a Pennsylvania baby shower over gifts. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Brother Gives An Update On Her Condition After She’s Hospitalized

Roommates, we are continuing to keep Wendy Willams lifted in prayer during this hard time. Last week she was hospitalized for mental health concerns, and her brother Tommy shared an update through his YouTube channel. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

