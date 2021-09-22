Entertainment News
Accuser Spoke Out Against Nicki Minaj and Her Husband On The Real [VIDEO]

Celebrity Sightings In Malibu - April 9 2021

Things got real on The Real Wednesday as the talk show welcomed Jennifer Hough the woman who is accusing rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty of rape amongst other things.

On The Real talk show Wednesday Jennifer Hough along with lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn, for the first time on camera, recalled the time she says Petty raped her before school that year. Hough encountered Petty at the bus stop and he put an object in her back and forced her into a nearby house.  Jennifer Hough who is at the center of a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty says she is “tired of being afraid.”

When the news of Kenneth Petty’s conviction first hit the media Nicki Minaj claimed that Jennifer Hough and Kenneth Petty were in a relationship and that her now husband Kenneth Petty was 15 at the time.

Jennifer Hough response to what Nicki Minaj was putting out there:

“It was like reliving it again because it was a lie, it wasn’t true, we both were 16, we were never in a relationship. I just felt woman to woman that was wrong of,”

Take a look at Jennifer Hough speak her truth about Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj on The Real below.

