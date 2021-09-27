Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ohio Daycare Teacher Caught On Camera Shoving 4-Year-Old Girl [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Little girl is playing at home

Source: Viktorcvetkovic / Getty

One of the hardest thing for a parent to do is to leave their baby in the car of someone else while they go off to make a living for themselves.  So it makes every parent sick to their stomach to think that while your at work, the person that you trusted with the most valuable/important person in your life could possibly be doing the unthinkable to your child, especially when you pay for them to care for your love’d one.

James Ciolino worked at the Wilde Kingdom Early Learning Center just North of Cincinnati, OH as a teacher, until he was fired and charged with an assault charge for the June 21 incident after being caught on tape pushing a 4-year-old girl to the floor. Read More

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Daycare Teacher Fired , Ohio

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Little girl is playing at home

Ohio Daycare Teacher Caught On Camera Shoving 4-Year-Old…

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
Kanye West Performs At Lollapalooza

Kanye West’s Documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Sneak Peek Just Dropped…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
Omarion

Omarion Wants To Battle Chris Breezy In Verzuz…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
US-NEWS-RKELLY-TB

R. Kelly Has Been Found GUILTY!!!

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close