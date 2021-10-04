The Bijou Star Files: Facebook Whistleblower Revealed

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 4, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Facebook whistleblower revealed on ’60 Minutes,’ says the company prioritized profit over public good

The identity of the Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents — leading to a firestorm for the social media company in recent weeks — was revealed on “60 Minutes” Sunday night as Frances Haugen. Read More

KEYSHIA COLE’S MOM DIED FROM MULTIPLE DRUG INTOXICATION… According to Coroner

Keyshia Cole‘s biological mother, Frankie Lons, died of multiple drug intoxication … her autopsy shows. Read More

TOM BRADY HUGS ROBERT KRAFT… Before Bucs Face Patriots

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft clearly have no bad blood … ’cause the Bucs quarterback and Patriots owner just shared a moment in the bowels of Gillette Stadium, hugging it out before the team’s battle on Sunday Night Football. Read More

LAMAR ODOM BEATS J LO’S EX IN CELEB BOXING… Benzino Demands Next!!

Lamar Odom didn’t get the knockout he predicted, but the NBA champ looked good in the boxing ring Saturday night, beating up Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband, Ojani Noa … before being called out by Benzino! Read More

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ROBIN THICKE GROPED MY BREASTS… During ‘Blurred Lines’

Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke grabbed her breasts during the filming of the “Blurred Lines” music video … an allegation she’s speaking about publicly for the first time in a new book. Read More

CARDI B EXTRA, EXTRA READ ALL ABOUT IT …Wild Newsprint Trench At Balenciaga Show!!!

Cardi B pretty much accounted for every color in the rainbow as she hit up the Balenciaga fashion show Saturday in Paris. Read More

KANYE WEST Move Over, Steve Jobs …I’M A TECHIE NOW!!!

Kanye West has always been obsessed with Apple, and his latest possible venture could put Yeezy in direct competition with the tech giant. Read More

EAZY E’S DAUGHTER SHOUT-OUT TO POPS WOULD BE A DREAM… At SB Halftime Show

If Eazy-E gets a shout-out during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in L.A. it will be a touching and monumental tribute … so says the late rapper’s daughter. Read More

TORY LANEZ Heads to Texas Border …FOR HAITIAN IMMIGRANT RELIEF

Tory Lanez bared witness to the Haitian immigrant crisis for himself this weekend … and he brought a ton of supplies with him to hand out — tens of thousands worth of it, no less. Read More

LIL NAS X After Breakup with Guy… ‘I MISS P****’

Lil Nas X appears to have teased the possibility of being bisexual — or even toying with the idea he isn’t really gay at all … but context matters, and it’s clear he’s joking after a breakup. Read More

GABBY PETITO CASE COPS SHOW UP AT LAUNDRIE HOUSE …Tell Protesters to Pipe Down

Brian Laundrie‘s family can’t seem to get any peace and quiet (shocker) — evidenced in the ongoing swarm of protesters who continue to camp outside their home … and whom cops have now had to confront with threats of tickets. Read More

LIL FIZZ Hey Omarion …SORRY I DATED YOUR BABY MAMA, APRYL

Omarion is getting what many consider a long-overdue apology from his B2K bandmate Lil Fizz … for getting with his baby mama while about to go on tour with the guy. Read More

BOOSIE BADAZZMASSIVE FIGHT ON STAGE ….Fists Fly, Concert Canceled

Atlanta Police Department did respond to a vandalism call at 12:41 AM today. Read More

JOAN COLLINS BLASTS KARDASHIANS OVER PLASTIC SURGERY

Joan Collins has gone all Katie Couric in her new memoir, slamming the Kardashians for their penchant for plastic surgery … and that’s just for starters. Read More

MIKE TYSON ‘HELL YEAH’ I’D FIGHT LOGAN PAUL …Envisions $100 Mil Payday

First, Floyd Mayweather … next, Mike Tyson?? Read More

Lizzo Trends After Meeting Chris Brown At The Millennium Tour And Calling Him Her “Favorite Person”

Meeting your favs can be an overwhelming moment. While some people are frozen by their nerves, others let their excitement run loose! It’s safe to say Lizzo fits into the latter category after recently meeting Chris Brown for the first time. Read More

Amber Rose & Her Ex Alex Edwards Trade Nasty Subs On Social Media

Amber Rose has been showing out since she split with her youngest son Slash’s father Alex “AE” Edwards. Read More

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Wants Medicare To Cover Wigs

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is not just representing her congressional district of Massachusetts but also the 7 million people who live with alopecia in this country. Read More

Neonatal Nurse Fired After Posting Photos Of Baby With Birth Defect On Social Media

A Florida nurse has been fired after hospital officials accused her of posting photos of a baby born with a birth defect on social media. Read More

Kash Doll Asks For Mommy Advice Following The Announcement Of Her First Pregnancy

Kash Doll is living her best life these days starring in her first television role on the new Starz series “BMF” and also announcing that she is pregnant with her very first child. Like all new moms-to-be, Kash Doll is looking for some advice before her baby arrives—and she took to social media to ask for some help. Read More

Keshia Knight Pulliam & Brad James Officially Tie The Knot!

Congrats are in order to actors Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James. The couple revealed that they officially tied the knot last week at their home in front of their family and friends. Read More

Executive Producer Quits Tamron Hall Show Following “Toxic Work Environment” Allegations

Executive producer Candi Carter quits The Tamron Hall Show amid charges of a “toxic work environment.” This makes her the third executive producer to do so in a matter of less than two years. Read More

Nick Cannon On Being Celibate: ‘I’m Going To See If I Can Make It To 2022’

Nick Cannon stopped by N.O.R.E. and DJ E.F.N.’s popular Drink Champs Podcast where he touched on several different topics throughout the more than hour-long interview. Read More

21 Savage Explains Why Rappers Won’t Work With NBA Youngboy

There’s no secret that NBA Youngboy has one of the most loyal fan bases. It showed when his latest album, Sincerely Kentrell battled with Drake for the top spot on the Billboard Top 200. Read More

Georgia Woman Killed After Neighbor’s Gun Goes Off While Loading It

An aspiring Georgia actress was fatally shot after her neighbor’s gun fired through their shared apartment wall. Apparently, the neighbor was loading it. Read More

Trump Asks U.S. Judge To Force Twitter To Reinstate His Account

Donald Trump isn’t letting up. He wants his Twitter account back, and he wants it now. Read More

FDNY Suspends Nine Firefighters Over Racist Jokes And Memes About George Floyd

Nine New York City firefighters have been suspended without pay for mocking George Floyd’s death in a racist thread. This is reportedly the most extensive punitive action the FDNY has ever taken. Read More

White Man Shot And Killed Black Man Who Complimented His Girlfriend

A White man has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a Black man he claims complimented his white girlfriend outside a bar in Oregon. Read More

Ice-T Defends His 5-year-old Daughter’s French Tip Manicured Nails

Ice-T addressed the haters who had negative comments about his wife Coco Austin’s decision to let their young daughter wear French tip nails. Read More

Mom Blames Black Student For Racist Homecoming Proposal That Sparked Outrage On Twitter

A Kansas City high school student has caused widespread outrage over his insensitive and racist homecoming proposal. Read More

Nick Cannon Could Take Wendy Williams Timeslot If She Doesn’t Return

Nick Cannon could potentially be placed in Wendy Williams’ timeslot if the talk show host does not return. Read More

Enes Kanter Calls Out LeBron James Over ‘Ridiculous’ Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine [Photos + Video]

Vaccination status has been the dominant narrative as the 2021-22 NBA season slowly gets off the ground. Every team hosted media days last week and just about every player was asked about whether or not they’re vaccinated. Read More

Halle Bailey Performs “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” At Disney World’s 50th Anniversary [Photos + Video]

Halle Bailey keeps proving to us all why she was the perfect choice for the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Read More

Summer Walker Skips BET Hip Hop Awards, Shares Details on Second Album Outside [Video]

Nearly two years ago, Summer Walker blew the world away with the release of her debut album, Over It. The release amassed 154.7 million on-demand streams, earning her the largest streaming week for an R&B album by a female artist. People have grown impatient for her second full-length work, and while she’s been tight-lipped about it, she finally revealed some new details. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Says LeBron James Inspired Her Recent Splurge

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish has treated herself to an oxygen chamber in a bid to ensure she will always perform at her very best. Read More

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spotted Leaving Dinner Together In Malibu

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are maintaining a good relationship despite their ongoing divorce! Read More

Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins receives Covid-19 vaccine after being denied religious exemption

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received the Covid-19 vaccine, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Sunday. Read More

Ohio Man Attempted to Sue Wife After Claiming He Tripped on Her Shoes and Fell Down Stairs

An appeals court has rejected an Ohio man’s lawsuit against his then-fiancée. The man claimed he tripped over her shoes, which caused him to fall down the basement steps of her home, Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: