The Bijou Star Files: JAY-Z’s SURPRISE LIVE PERFORMANCE

JAY-Z SURPRISE LIVE PERFORMANCE AT SCREENING …Plays Old Kanye Collab!!!

Jay-Z must have been feeling it after showing off his new movie, because he hopped on the mic and threw down … on a classic track he did with Kanye. Read More

Up to half of Chicago police officers could be put on unpaid leave over vaccine dispute

Up to half of Chicago’s rank-and-file police officers could be placed on unpaid leave because of a dispute between their union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot over a city requirement for officers to disclose their vaccine status. Read More

AGNES TIROP OLYMPIAN’S ALLEGED KILLER ARRESTED

Authorities in Kenya say they’ve caught the person suspected of stabbing Tirop, claiming it was the man who she had been in a relationship with. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON PRAISES KHLOE’S BOD… ‘Abs Of Steel!!!’

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian aren’t back together, but that hasn’t stopped the NBA player from admiring his ex’s bod … ’cause he gushed over the latest pic of her physique Wednesday. Read More

MYLES GARRETT DECORATES HOME W/ NFL QB GRAVESTONES… For Halloween

It’s officially spooky season at Myles Garrett’s house … ’cause the Cleveland Browns superstar has decorated his home for Halloween — with gravestones of NFL QBs!!! Read More

CARDI B HERE’S MY $1.5 MIL BDAY GIFT …In Tropical Paradise!!!

Cardi B’s birthday gift from Offset really shows how $1.5 million goes a lot further in the Caribbean than it does in Hollywood … check out this pad!!! Read More

Stacey Dash Reveals Past Pill Addiction And Admits To “Taking 18-20 Pills A Day” While Celebrating Five Years Of Sobriety

Stacey Dash revealed her past addiction to Vicodin that resulted in her “taking 18-20 pills a day.” While confessing about her addiction, Stacey Dash also stated that she has now been clean and sober for the past five years. Read More

Netflix Co-CEO Doubles Down In Support Of Dave Chappelle And ‘The Closer’—“Adults Can Watch Violence, Assault And Abuse Or Enjoy Shocking Stand-Up Comedy”

In a new statement, Ted Sarandos made it clear that not only is Netflix standing firmly behind Dave Chappelle, but that the company fully supports an individual’s right to watch whatever they choose. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Popeyes To Drop Her New ‘Hottie Sauce’

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion is in her bag once again, this time she is teaming up with the fast-food franchise Popeyes, to drop her very own sauce. Read More

Swae Lee Shoots His Shot At Nearly Naked Lizzo

Lizzo has been making waves with her nearly-naked crystal dress she rocked to Cardi B’s birthday party earlier this week. Read More

Lil’ Kim’s Man Steps In Fight Between Her & 50 Cent–Clowns 50 For His Role As A Cancer Patient In Direct-To-Video Movie

Lil’ Kim’s man Mr. Papers always steps behind his woman and this is the second time he’s had to come for 50 Cent for making fun of Kim. Read More

Bill Clinton Reportedly Hospitalized in California With Sepsis

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with a non-COVID-related infection.

The 75-year-old’s spokesperson announced the news via Twitter on Thursday, confirming Clinton had been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center earlier this week. Read More

Bill Cosby Faces Sexual Assault Lawsuit From ‘Cosby Show’ Guest Star Lili Bernard

Bill Cosby is being sued for sexual assault by The Cosby Show guest star and alleged mentee Lili Bernard, Read More

Almost Missed the Birth of His Daughter

Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie welcomed their daughter, Chance Oyali Bridges in early August—but the rapper says he only narrowly missed his baby girl’s birth. Read More

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify . Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Read More

Nicki Minaj’s Attorney Reportedly Responds to $20 Million Default Judgment Request in Harassment Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s harassment case, which centers on a lawsuit brought against the couple by Petty’s accuser Jennifer Hough, is now focused on a back-and-forth regarding a requested $20 million default judgment. Read More

SZA Announces Series of Intimate Performances

SZA has announced a series of intimate performances, called Good Days, named after her hit 2020 song. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down How to Make a Sex Song: ‘If You Cannot Match the Stroke to the Beat, It Ain’t Heat’

If anyone knows how to make a good sex song, it’s Megan Thee Stallion. In the latest episode of Hot Ones, the perennial Hot Girl tells host Sean Evans the “good ingredients to a good lovemaking song.” Read More

Lil Durk Plans to Get High School Diploma: ‘I Want to Challenge Myself’

Now that Lil Durk has captured rap fame, he has a new feat he wants to accomplish: going back to academia and getting his high school diploma. Read More

LeBron James’ SpringHill Company Valued at $725 Million as Nike, Epic Games, and More Become Minority Stakeholders

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company has announced that RedBird Capital Partners, Fenway Sports Group, Nike, and Epic Games have acquired a significant minority stake, valuing the company at an estimated $725 million. Read More

McDonald’s Debuting Its McPlant Burger In The U.S. In November

McDonald’s is about to debut its Beyond Meat McPlant burger in the U.S., but it will only be in eight locations in the nation. Read More

Massachusetts Woman Sues Dunkin’ Donuts After Two Employees Allegedly Spill ‘Scalding’ Hot Coffee on Her and Then Laughed

A Massachusetts woman is suing Dunkin’ Donuts after saying she was burned by “scalding” hot coffee. Read More

Fourth Monthly Payment of Enhanced Child Tax Credits to Hit Accounts by End of the Week

The fourth monthly payment of the expanded Child Tax Credit will arrive in bank accounts on Friday, with anti-poverty experts claiming that the regular cash deposits are helping to alleviate suffering among families across the country. Read More

50 Cent Back in Court to Get $50K Owed by LHH Star Teairra Mari

50 cent is back in court and he plans to drag Love & Hip Hop Star Teairra Mari with him to get the $50,000 she owes. Read More

13-Year-Old Shoots Kid on Bronx Playground Following Snapchat Beef

A mother turned in her 13-year-old son after he shot his rival following a heated Snapchat beef. The dispute began when the two 13-year-old males exchanged messages with one another on the app. Read More

Erykah Badu Brings in George Floyd’s Birthday with His Family

Erykah Badu took a moment to honor George Floyd after one of her concerts. On Wednesday night (Oct. 13), minutes shy from the late man’s 48th birthday, the “Love of My Life” singer shared a video in which she revealed she was bringing in the special day with Floyd’s sister, uncle, aunt and other members of his family. Read More

