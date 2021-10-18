The Bijou Star Files: Hooters New Uniform Is Causing A Hoot

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 18, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

HOOTERS BACK TRACKS ON NEW PANTIES-STYLE UNI… After Waitress Outcry

You might’ve heard about this over the past few days — there was a ton of outcry from Hooters hostesses, waitresses and others who’ve gotta put on the already-bare outfits … ’cause a new uni was dished out, which were pretty much thong-style panties. Read More

Vanessa Bryant and others are suing LA County for emotional distress. The county wants them to take a psychiatric exam before trial.

Los Angeles County wants to compel the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and others involved in a lawsuit over leaked photos of the helicopter crash that killed him, their daughter and seven others to take psychiatric exams before the case goes to trial, court filings show. Read More

DONALD TRUMP‘GOLDEN SHOWERS’ TAPE PROBS EXISTS… Says Dossier Spy Author

An alleged tape showing Donald Trump watching Russian prostitutes urinate on a hotel bed quite likely exists — so claims the British spy who put the story on paper to being with. Read More

WASHINGTON STATE TROOPER FINAL SIGN-OFF AMID VAXX MANDATE …‘Inslee Can Kiss My Ass’

Washington is requiring all state employees be vaccinated by Monday — but one trooper quit ahead of the deadline with a sobering final sign-off … and harsh words for the governor. Read More

KYRIE IRVING PLAYS PICKUP FOOTBALL WITH BUDDIES …Amid Vaxx Holdout Drama

Kyrie Irving might not be able to play basketball this season as he continues to resist getting the COVID-19 vaccine — but the dude’s still stretching his legs … with pigskin, no less. Read More

KANYE WEST ‘RUNAWAY’ HIT AT FANCY VENICE WEDDING!!!

Kanye West showed up for a super-fancy wedding Saturday night and performed, although it’s hard to know for sure because his face isn’t visible! Read More

JAY-Z & BEYONCE THIS NEW ORLEANS MANSION IS FIRE …Yours For $4.45 Million!!!

Jay-Z and Beyonce are saying au revoir to New Orleans with a fire sale, of sorts — just months after their mansion there ignited, they’re selling it. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN IT’S TOUGH BEING A COP THESE DAYS …Rejects ‘Defunding’ Police

President Biden dished a vote of confidence to our men and women in black and blue — acknowledging the tall order of enforcing the law, while rejecting defunding the police. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT FINALLY HEADING TO TRIAL …Over Alleged Chicago Attack

Jussie Smollett is going to have to face the music after claiming he was attacked by racist, homophobic MAGA supporters — and the City of Chicago’s claim he made it all up. Read More

BOW WOW THREATENS TO SKIP ‘MILLENNIUM TOUR’ Demands More Stage Time

Bow Wow did his best David Ruffin impression right before showtime in Atlanta — throwing a fit about not getting more stage time amid the ‘Millennium Tour’ … and threatening to quit. Read More

ANOTHER SHOOTING GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMEIntense Video Of Chaos

A high school football game abruptly ended Friday night after gunfire erupted and 4 people were shot. Read More

GOP TO CARDI B SET AN EXAMPLE TO YOUNG FOLKS …Keep Talking Politics!!!

Cardi B has a surprising ally in her corner … it’s the GOP, which is encouraging her NOT to be intimidated by cancel culture and continue talking politics. Read More

ANDRE RISON Defends Jon Gruden …‘I KNOW HE’S NOT A RACIST’

Andre Rison is going to bat for Jon Gruden … saying he knows the former NFL head coach is definitely “not a racist.” Read More

Torrei Hart Defends Her Decision To Keep Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hart’s Last Name

Once a Hart, always a Hart–or at least that’s how Torrei Hart feels about it. The actress explained why she refuses to drop the last name of her famous ex-husband, Kevin Hart. Read More

Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ Becomes Spotify’s Most-Streamed Single In A Day

Adele is back and she has set a new Spotify record with her newly released single, Easy on Me, from her upcoming album, 30. Read More

Lizzo Has The Internet Shocked With Her Partially Nude Response To Critics Of Her Recent See-Through Outfit

Lizzo has been at the center of conversation for the past few weeks, but her latest risqué outfit for Cardi B’s birthday party got her critics talking like never before. Social media practically erupted when Lizzo hopped on Instagram live to respond to critics of her see-through dress by showing her bare buttocks. Read More

Louisiana State Trooper Says He’s Being Fired After Accusing His Colleagues Of Murdering A Black Man

A Black state trooper from Louisiana who accused his colleagues of murdering Ronald Greene says he was notified he will be fired, Read More

Philadelphia City Council Approves Bill To Ban Police From Making Minor Traffic Stops

Philadelphia City Council passed the Driving Equality Bill on Thursday. The bill will change the way police make traffic stops with one primary goal at hand, closing racial inequities. Reports say that Philly is a city where people of color are 3.4 times more likely to be pulled over than white residents. Read More

Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries from Northeast Ohio-based group in Haiti

The group of U.S. missionaries, including children, were kidnapped by a gang, according to a voice message sent out to various religious missions. Read More

Michigan School District Decides To Cancel All Halloween & Valentine’s Day Activities In Order To Not Hurt The Feelings Of Children Whose Parents Don’t Want Them To Participate

Halloween and Valentine’s Day are known to be two of the most fun days for children in school, but one school district in Detroit, Michigan feels differently and has taken a bold step to prove its point. Read More

Students Are Apparently Using Apple’s New iOS 15 ‘Live Text’ Feature To Cheat

According to reports and a few videos on TikTok, students are using Apple’s ‘Live Text’ feature on iOS 15 to cheat in class. Read More

Lil’ Kim Reveals That Nick Cannon Is Now Her Manager

Nick Cannon will now oversee the career of Lil’ Kim, Billboard reported. The female emcee revealed Cannon was her manager during a recent interview Read More

Woman Fatally Shoots Man Who Refused To Kiss Her; Kissed His Girlfriend Instead

An Illinois woman has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting a man who refused to kiss her at a get-together. Read More

Howard University Students Occupy Campus Center To Protest The “Unlivable” Housing Conditions

The tension at Howard University is at an all-time high. The students are currently staging a sit-in to protest the unlivable housing conditions. Read More

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Video Vixen Dream Prior To Acting, Auditioned For “California Love”

As great of an actress as Gabrielle Union is, that was not always her dream. Turns out, the actress envisioned herself being a “video h*e.” Read More

USC’s Dawn Staley Becomes Highest Paid Black Women’s Basketball Head Coach With $22.4 Million Contract

On Friday, the University of South Carolina announced that women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley signed a 7-year contract worth $22.4 million. The contact will take her through the 2027-28 season. Read More

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One Go Head-to-Head in ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Two of hip-hop’s most revered pioneers are facing off in a Sunday edition of Verzuz, as KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane look to add another epic installment to the popular series. Read More

