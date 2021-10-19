Entertainment News
The Carter’s Romantic ‘Date Night’ Tiffany & Co. Family Affair Commercial [VIDEO]

Beyonce on social media

Source: B4859 / Avalon / WENN

Now this is what black love combined with black royalty looks like as Tiffany & Co. dropped their ‘Date Night’ commercial featuring The Carters, Jay-Z, Beyonce’, Blue Ivy and even the family dog.

Date Night’ starts off with an old school 1961 New York back drop with Beyonce’ being chauffeured, while she picks petals off a yellow daisy wondering if ‘he loves me, he loves me not’ when the chauffeur pulls over and picks up a looking very much in love Jay-Z who then asks Beyonce’ would she like pizza before he shares a slice with her.  Jay-Z then asks Beyonce’ what she would like to wash it down and her answer was champagne, of course.  Jay-Z obliging his wife’s request before Blue Ivy decides to block into the date night.

Although ‘Date Night’ was a family affair it romantically ended with Jay-Z  helping Beyonce’ pick petals off the yellow daisy saying to her “He loves you” before sealing the deal with a kiss, Then Beyonce’ countered with Paul Anka’s 1959 song, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder.”

Tiffany & Co.’s “About Love” campaign, which launched on September 2nd, with the first film, also inspired by Breakfast at Tiffany’s, with Beyonce’ sporting the iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond.  As part of the partnership, Tiffany has pledged to donate $2 million towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

This has to be one of the most sexiest, loving commercials that has ever been produced.

Take a look at ‘Date Night’ below.

