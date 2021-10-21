Events
Win Tickets To ‘An Evening of Soul’ with The Whispers, Jeffrey Osbourne & The Dramatics

It's a night for all the lovers in the house, so let your soul glow for one special evening.

An Evening of Soul 2021

The Whispers, Jeffrey Osbourne and The Dramatics will be at The KeyBank State Theatre on November 6. Tickets are available now, but we’ve got your chance to win a pair. Register Now!!

That’s right, it’s an evening for all the lovers in the house. Our register to win contest gets you and a guest access to this special one-night-only event! Entering the contest is simple: Just enter in the contest box below and you’re in!! Don’t wanna wait to win? You can always purchase tickets here.

Get ready for a Classic night of R&B and Soul music starring The Whispers, Jeffrey Osborne, the Dramatics featuring LJ Reynolds.

 

