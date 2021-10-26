The Bijou Star Files: We Got To Pray For Delonte… West

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 26, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

DELONTE WEST WENT ON ANTI-GAY RANT, SAID HE’S BETTER THAN LEBRON… In Disturbing Arrest Video

Delonte West repeatedly hurled homophobic slurs and said he was a better basketball player than LeBron James during his arrest last week … and the disturbing scene was all captured on police video … Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE DOWN FOR TRANSGENDER DISCUSSION …Lists Terms in New Stand-Up

Dave Chappelle has finally spoken for himself on his ongoing Netflix controversy — saying he is, indeed, down to meet with members of the transgender community and hear ’em out … but he has a few conditions. Read More

TAMMY RIVERA RIPS CVS CLERK FOR RACIAL PROFILING… But Says, Don’t Fire Her!!!

Waka Flocka‘s wife, Tammy Rivera, is fuming over a CVS employee who she believes racially profiled and harassed her – Read More

CARDI B MY BDAY GIFT TO OFFSET WILL BE BETTER THAN HOUSE… More Personal Touch!!!

Cardi B has at least one bright idea about what she can give Offset for his 30th birthday — and she’s confident it will top his present to her … assuming he’s into good lovin’. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER REJECTS TEEN BOY’S PIC REQUEST… Over Painted Nails

A rep for Mayweather tells us he didn’t take the photo because he was in a rush to leave the game. As for the teenage fan’s claim that Floyd is homophobic … the undefeated boxer says that couldn’t be further from the truth. Read More

YOUNG THUG I HAD TO GO CRAZY FOR 21 SAVAGE’S BDAY… $150k Custom Truck!!!

Young Thug is about that big spender lifestyle — especially when it comes to his pal 21 Savage … who just hit 29, and YT went all out for his very pricey gift … some very expensive wheels. Read More

VAN JONES BARCLAYS PROTEST WAS ‘DISTURBING’ …We Can’t Normalize This!!!

Van Jones is very disturbed by what he saw play out at the Barclays Center — protestors storming the building a la the Jan. 6 insurrection — and he says there’s a danger in these scenes becoming commonplace. Read More

Amanda Seales Addresses Backlash From Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Following The Recent Episode Of ‘Insecure’

Last night was the season premiere of the final season of ‘Insecure,’ and folks were talking about Issa Rae and the crew all night long on Twitter. Read More

“The Great Resignation” Is Reportedly Here As A Record 4.3 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs In August—With Restaurant And Retail Industries Hit The Hardest

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the workforce in life-altering ways—but it’s likely that many didn’t expect the aftermath to result in millions of Americans walking away from their jobs permanently. According to new reports, America is currently in the midst of “The Great Resignation,” as close to five million Americans quit their jobs in the month of August alone…and experts say things could get worse. Read More

FBI Releases Details About A Virginia Couple Convicted For Running A $31.8M Counterfeit Coupon Scheme

We’ve all heard of extreme couponing, but this is on another level! Read More

Woman Stuck With $3,100 Dinner Bill After Her Blind Date Refused To Pay For The 23 Family Members She Brought Along

It’s no secret that blind dates can be awkward, but they can also be pretty expensive—especially when you try to finesse your date into paying for your entire family. That’s the hard lesson one woman had to learn when she invited 23 of her family members on her blind date to “test” the generosity of the man she was set to have dinner with…and it backfired to the tune of thousands. Read More

Kanye West’s Yeezy Hit With Lawsuit in California Over Shipping Delays

Kanye West’s Yeezy brand has been sued in California for “failing to ship items within within thirty days and failing to provide adequate delay notices” to consumers, among other allegations, legal documents viewed by Complex show. Read More

People Sound Off After Learning Brady’s 600th TD Ball Returned by Fan Could Be Worth $500K

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 600 career touchdown passes on Sunday, after the seven-time Super Bowl Champion threw a nine-yard strike to Mike Evans late in the first quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears. Read More

Donald Trump Jr. Called Out for Selling ‘Alec Baldwin Kills People’ T-Shirts

Donald Trump Jr. has found himself at the center of online conversation again after deciding to sell a T-shirt on his website that reads “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People” for $27.99. Read More

Co-Administrators for DMX’s Estate Announced

Following a lengthy back-and-forth, the temporary co-administrators for the estate of DMX have been confirmed. Read More

Adele’s “Easy on Me” Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Adele has scored yet another No. 1 song, and it had an easy road to the throne. Read More

Disney World Visitors Upset Over Couples’ ‘I Wanted The D’ T-Shirts: ‘D is for Discomfort’

Disney theme park fans are calling out the company after two people wore T-shirts with a raunchy message. Read More

White Women Triggered by Coffee Shop’s ‘Karen’ Sign; Leaves Bad Reviews and One-Star Ratings

A coffee shop against “Karens” has sparked outrage from the very kinds of people the shop wants to keep away. Read More

KODAK BLACK FAILED DRUG TEST DUE TO MDMA …Asks Judge for Hall Pass

Kodak Black‘s failed drug tests came back positive for pot and ecstasy … and yet he’s now asking a judge for permission to hit up a big concert where drug use might be rampant. Read More

