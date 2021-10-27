The Bijou Star Files: Coroner Reveals Jelani Day Cause Of Death

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 27, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LaSalle County Coroner Reveals Jelani Day Died By Drowning (Update)

We are still praying for the family of Jelani Day as they search for answers regarding his tragic passing. Details surrounding Jelani’s case have been murky, but the coroner has finally revealed the cause of his death. Read More

NBA YOUNGBOY I’M FREE!!! For Now, at Least

NBA YoungBoy is finally sprung from jail — after several months behind bars in his federal gun case — but he had to drop some serious coin to make it happen. Read More

‘SQUID GAME’ CREATOR TO LEBRON Don’t Like My Ending??? MAKE YOUR OWN!!!

Things are getting tenser than a lethal game of Red Light, Green Light — “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk heard LeBron James bashing the show’s ending loud and clear … and fired back by clowning his panned ‘Space Jam’ movie!! Read More

MAC MILLER DRUG SUPPLIER PLEADS GUILTY TO FENTANYL CHARGE

The man prosecutors say supplied the deadly pills that killed Mac Miller has acknowledged wrongdoing — copping a plea deal that could see him behind bars for a long while. Read More

Judge Gives Kodak Black Permission To Perform At Rolling Loud In New York After Previously Failing Drug Tests

Back in September Kodak Black was ordered to receive treatment after violating the terms of his release by failing his drug tests. However, it looks like he’ll be able to move around and make his way to New York City for the upcoming Rolling Loud festival. Read More

CVS Has Reportedly Launched An Investigation After Tammy Rivera Alleged She Was Racially Profiled By A Store Employee

Tammy Rivera took to social media on Sunday after she visited a Dekalb County CVS and was allegedly racially profiled by an employee. Tammy posted a series of videos to her Instagram account explaining that she frequents the local CVS but her experience this time was different. Read More

YouTube Removed Over 120,000 Sexually Explicit Videos With Kids in First 6 Months of 2021

YouTube revealed more than 120,000 videos containing sexually explicit content involving children were removed in the first half of 2021, Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Set to Graduate From College in 2021, Shares Pics of Bedazzled ‘Hot Girl’ Cap

There’s nothing more “Savage” than being one degree hotter. Read More

Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She’s ‘Glad’ Cyberbullying Scandal Happened

While promoting her newly-released cookbook Cravings: All Together on the TODAY show Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen reflected on the months that followed her online bullying scandal. Read More

Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Allegedly Engaged to His Former Mistress

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is ready to make his relationship with Sharina Hudson official. Read More

Marlo Hampton Officially Gets Her Peach in Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

After losing two of its biggest stars, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has announced the new cast ahead of the new season. Read More

Mike Tyson Confirms He’s Returning to the Ring in February

Mike Tyson, 55, announced to the British tabloid The Sun that he will be fighting again in February 2022. Read More

Man Kills Unarmed Motorist Who Parked in His Driveway to Look for Directions, Bonds Out Hours Later

A Texas man was allowed to bond out of jail just hours after murdering an unarmed motorist who parked in his driveway. Read More

Porsha Williams Admits “The Optics Don’t Look Great” Regarding Relationship with Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams is getting candid about her highly publicized relationship with Simon Guobadia in her forthcoming series, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” Read More

Lil Durk Ends Howard University Homecoming Show Early: ‘This Sh*t Sound So Bogus, I Don’t Even Feel This Sh*t’ [Video]

Before wrapping the Back Outside Tour with Lil Baby, Chicago’s Lil Durk headed to Washington, D.C. to perform at Howard University’s homecoming. Unfortunately, Durk decided to end things early. Read More

Say What Now? Black Students Suspended After Receiving Racist Video from White Classmates [Video]

A couple of Black students, who reportedly confronted White classmates seen in a racist video featuring a mock Ku Klux Klan hood and the N-word, were suspended from a Florida high school. Read More

Previously Revealed Racist And Misogynistic Tweets Posted By Dave Chappelle Protest Organizer Resurface

Activist Ashlee Marie Preston has recently been in the forefront after organizing the walkout at Netflix over Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special. After taking a stand against the streaming service, and the comedian, Ashlee’s past has come to light, and on Monday she took the time to address the matter. Read More

Judge In Upcoming Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Rules That Prosecutors Can Not Refer To Those He Killed As “Victims”—But Will Allow Them To Be Called “Rioters” Or “Looters”

Just before his trial officially begins on November 1st, the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder case has ruled that prosecutors cannot refer to the people he killed as “victims,” but they can be referred to as “rioters” or “looters.” You’ll recall that Rittenhouse shot and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin that were protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. Read More

Kevin Gates Claims That Not Ejaculating Has Major Physical Health Benefits For Men: It’s Gonna Heal Your Central Nervous System & Everything

Kevin Gates is sharing some supposed words of wisdom for men looking to improve their health! Read More

Angela Simmons Opens Up About Suffering An Abusive Relationship: Stuff Is Getting Thrown At Me, I’m Jumping Out Of Moving Cars Because I’m Afraid + Says Going To Therapy Helped Her Get Out

Taraji P. Henson shared some of her own similar experiences, revealing that a portion of her lip is still missing after suffering an abusive relationship years ago. Read More

Dionne Warwick Calls Out Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic: Leave Her Alone, It’s Time To Let Her Sleep

Dionne Warwick has made her stance against the forthcoming Whitney Houston biopic clear. Read More

Kim Kardashian Wants To Open A Pro Bono Law Firm + Says She Has A ‘Ways To Go’ Before Passing The Baby Bar

Kim Kardashian’s aspirations in the criminal justice field continue as the reality star reveals she has yet to pass the baby bar. Read More

Immunocompromised may need a fourth Covid-19 shot, CDC says

People with certain health conditions that make them moderately or severely immunocompromised may get a fourth mRNA Covid-19 shot, according to updated guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read More

Keke Palmer Trends After Singing The National Anthem During Game One Of The World Series

Keke Palmer has been in the industry since she was a young child. She’s started in movies “Akeelah and the Bee,” had her own show on Nickelodeon, “True Jackson VP,” and has starred in several other roles. She is the definition of a triple threat as she can sing, dance, and act, and she’s funny too. Today Keke took fans by surprise when she showcased her vocal ability during the first game of the World Series. Ms. Palmer was trending and received her flowers as she sang the national anthem. Read More

Cleveland Clinic researchers begin trial for vaccine they hope will help prevent triple-negative breast cancer

Triple-negative breast cancer represents a disproportionately higher percentage of breast cancer deaths and has a higher rate of recurrence. Read More

