According to NBC4i, Columbus firefighters are being hailed for helping to deliver a baby under less-than-ideal circumstances.

On Oct. 11 on the side of the State Route 315 freeway, crew members from stations 6 and 27 responded to a call of a woman in labor.

The firefighters successfully delivered the impatient infant, who weighed in at 9 pounds.

Columbus Firefighters deliver baby on busy freeway was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

