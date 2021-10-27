- CLE
Columbus Firefighters deliver baby on busy freeway

According to NBC4i, Columbus firefighters are being hailed for helping to deliver a baby under less-than-ideal circumstances.

On Oct. 11 on the side of the State Route 315 freeway, crew members from stations 6 and 27 responded to a call of a woman in labor.

The firefighters successfully delivered the impatient infant, who weighed in at 9 pounds.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

