Trap King?: Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Rolling Loud

Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday night (October 28) at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. during the Rolling Loud music festival on federal drug charges. Later today (October 29), the charges will be unsealed at the Patterson, N.J. rapper appears in court to address the matter.

Reports are still developing but local outlet WABC writes that Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell, was arrested among a group of six persons in total who are allegedly members of a drug distribution ring that ran operations at the Rolling Loud festival, allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl to patrons in attendance.

The 30-year-old “Trap Queen” star just released his second studio album, The Butterfly Effect, on October 22 after releasing a trio of mixtapes in 2020.

We will return to this post with updates as the story continues to develop and more details are publicly shared.

