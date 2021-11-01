Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama Slay Rock Hall Induction Ceremonies

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Who better to open up for Jay-Z to be presented with his official induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame then ‘The Closer’ Dave Chappelle and The Jigga Mans biggest fan our forever President Barack Obama.

Cleveland was lit and Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama were FIRE!!

Dave Chappelle started off with his recent Netflix drama by whipping out a piece of paper and reading from it, saying … “I would like to apologize, …nah, I’m just f***ing with ya.” Then Dave Chappelle got semi serious talking about Jay-Z making the maturations of going from a drug dealer to rapper to a mogul.

Related Stories

Then it’s no secret that Jay-Z’s biggest fan is no other than our former President Barack Obama, who spoke these words while praising Jay-Z:

“I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,…Today Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream, a dream he has helped make real for other young people like him.”

Take a look at the videos below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Barack Obama , Cleveland , Dave Chappelle , Jay-Z , Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Former President Obama Campaigns With Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Terry McAuliffe

Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama Slay Rock Hall…

 1 hour ago
03.27.12
Chance The Rapper performing at American Airlines Arena

Chance The Rapper Opens Up About Battling PTSD…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof…

 3 days ago
08.23.10
Claudia Jordan's Birthday Celebration At Gold Room

Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Is “Lucky Anybody…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close