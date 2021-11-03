Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

2021 American Music Awards Nominees Are Out And Cardi B Is Hosting OKURRRR

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Cardi B is a five-time American Music Awards winner as well as AMA history maker by becoming the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice, OKURRR.  So with a ‘I Like It Like That’ resume how fitting is it that she will join the ranks of superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie, and Taraji P. Henson, by hosting the 2021 American Music Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

A pumped Cardi B spilled the tea via her social media with this to say in a statement.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,“ “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Leading the pack this year in nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards are Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd (SEE FULL LIST HERE)

Take a look at Cardi B’s turnup announcement below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

2021 American Music Awards , cardi b , Hosting 2021 AMA's

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

2021 American Music Awards Nominees Are Out And…

 39 mins ago
01.21.13
City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Went Cribs 5.0…

 43 mins ago
01.18.13

Jay-Z Is Finally On Instagram, He’s The Only…

 3 hours ago
01.31.13
ABC’s The Rookie Mekia Cox

Mekia Cox & Kenya Brown Team Up to…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close