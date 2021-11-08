Mariah Carey ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’ [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Holiday Music with her ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ raking in millions every holiday season and it appears that she has done it again but this time she has had the help of Grammy Award nominated Khalid and Grammy Award winning Kirk Franklin dropping pure holiday fire with her newest highly anticipated single ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’ and fall in love with this cut along with the official video is exactly what you are going to do.

The new R&B and gospel fusion single was written and produced by Mariah Carey, Kirk Franklin and Daniel Moore II and was recorded in both Atlanta and Los Angeles. The music video was released by Carey’s imprint MARIAH in partnership with RCA Records.

The official music video for ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’ was filmed at her home and at the Butterfly Lounge in Los Angeles“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

Grab your hot chocolate and take a look at the holiday season opener of Mariah Carey’s ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’ featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin below.

