Congratulations Missy Elliot Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Is it worth it? Let me work it, I put my thang down, flip it and reverse it, Ti esrever dna ti pilf nwod gnaht ym tup I, and that’s exactly what Melissa Arnette Elliott better known as Missy ‘Misdemenor’ Elliott did when she embarked on her journey in Hip Hop with her home boy Timbaland back in the 90’s. Rapper Missy Elliott put her that down and reversed it into a career that flipped her to her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Congratulations Missy Elliott

The Supa Dupa Fly 50 year old rapper/music writer/producer Missy Elliott was on deck live and in person for a special ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music, where she was presented with a star in the category of “Recording”. Missy Elliott gave props to the females in Hip Hop that came before her “the godmothers”: Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Sha-Rock, Angie Stone, Roxannne Shanté, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, and Salt-N-Pepa stating in acceptance speech that…

“Y’all are the backs that we stand on,” she said. “Y’all are the foundation.”

Grammy Award winning Missy Elliot flew down on the scene with ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’ also worked on the music for music notables Aaliyah, 702, Total, and SWV, just to name a short few, in 2019 became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Take a look at Missy Elliot’s post as well as her full acceptance speech below.

