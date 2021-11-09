- CLE
Home- CLE

REPORT: Cleveland Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton Tested Positive for COVID-19

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
NFL: NOV 07 Browns at Bengals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Two of the running backs for the Cleveland Browns have both reportedly got some bad news.

Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton has tested positive for COVID-19 and it is not known if they are able to play for the next match-up.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

ESPN reports both players are vaccinated.

To play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium, each player would need two negative tests 24-hours apart to play, ESPN reports.

Here is what Adam Schefter had to say on his Twitter account:

No comment from the Browns organization as of the writing of this article.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Dylan Buell and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years
Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka
20 photos

Videos
Latest
US-CELEBRITY-MUSIC-ELLIOTT

Congratulations Missy Elliot Receives A Star On The…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Glamour’s 2021 Woman of…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Death Row Records At The Source Awards

The Last Dogg Standing Is Snoop & He…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Silk Sonic Smoking

Silk Sonic: Smokin Out The Window Is FIRE…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close