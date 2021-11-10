Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Brian Williams Leaving MSNBC and NBC News Later This Year

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Medford, MA - Television news personality Brian Williams speaks at the Edward R. Murrow Forum on Issues in Journalism at Tufts University on Monday , April 23, 2012. Photo by Matthew Healey

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

One of the leading faces of MSNBC has announced his upcoming departure.

Brian Williams, anchor of “The 11th Hour,” is stepping away from the cable news station and NBC News after his contract expires in December of this year.

He is best known for succeeding Tom Brokaw as anchor of “NBC Nightly News.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“I have been truly blessed,” Williams wrote in a memo that was obtained by The New York Times. “I have been allowed to spend almost half of my life with one company. NBC is a part of me and always will be.”

Williams moved from “NBC Nightly News” to MSNBC for “The 11th Hour” after his suspension in 2015 for overstating on “his time covering the Iraq war.”

It is not known as of right now where Williams will resurface.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Boston Herald and Getty Images

Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years
Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka
20 photos

Videos
Latest
Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards - Inside

Megan Thee Stallion Tearful Glamour Woman of the…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Teyana Taylor Performs At The Novo

Teyana Taylor Stops Show “I’m About to Retire…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
R. Kelly's girlfriends clash at Trump Tower in Chicago, sending one to a hospital while other is charged with domestic batteru

Joycelyn Savage’s Parents Still Think R. Kelly Is…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
US-CELEBRITY-MUSIC-ELLIOTT

Congratulations Missy Elliot Receives A Star On The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close