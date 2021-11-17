The Bijou Star Files: Someone Please Call 911 Wyclef Dropped A CEO

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

November 17, 2021:

People React to Wyclef Jean Dropping Jaguar CEO at Range Rover After-Party

Wyclef Jean is always the life of the party, but this time things took a slightly hazardous turn when he dropped a man while he was on his shoulders during a function. Read More

KANYE WEST BEEF WITH DRAKE IS SQUASHED …We’re Chilling In Toronto

Kanye West and Drake have officially buried the hatchet … because they’re hanging out together in Drake’s hometown. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT $750M ASTROWORLD LAWSUIT …Drake, Apple, Live Nation Sued Too

Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, Live Nation and others will now need to answer to a massive $750 million lawsuit brought against them by more than 125 fans, including the family of one who died at the festival. Read More

ROCKMOND DUNBAR LEAVES ‘9-1-1’ OVER COVID VAX MANDATE… Exemptions Denied

Rockmond Dunbar is OUT as an original cast member on “9-1-1” … and it’s all because of the TV show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Read More

ADELE Couple Who Got Engaged …WANT ROUND 2 FOR THE WEDDING!!!

Adele helped a guy propose to his girlfriend in star-studded fashion — but if they get their way, she could be back for the actual nuptials themselves … not to mention Oprah too! Read More

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS $13K LOUIS V BAG FROM JORDYN WOODS… Gets Surprise Bday Party

Karl-Anthony Towns got a dope surprise for his 26th birthday — a party and a $13,000 custom Louis Vuitton bag from his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods!! Read More

DaniLeigh Shares Final Words On Her Prior Living Situation With DaBaby—“I Didn’t Leave The House Because I Have No Friends/Family Out There”

Following endless Instagram posts and videos between the two of them, DaniLeigh offered some final words about why she remained at DaBaby’s house despite their heated argument—explaining that she was basically all alone at his Charlotte home. Read More

C-Murder Makes His Love For Monica Clear In Recent Instagram Post—“We Knew From Day 1 This Was Real Love”

Although he’s still currently incarcerated, C-Murder rarely misses an opportunity to let everyone know just how much he loves his long-time on again/off again boo Monica—and he recently took to social media to reinforce just how much he cares about her. Read More

Irv Gotti Accuses Ashanti Of Trying To Finesse His Masters By Re-Recording Her Classic Albums

Irv Gotti made it clear he isn’t here for anybody getting in the way of his coins! He took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to one of Ashanti’s recent interviews. Ashanti made an appearance on ‘The Angie Martinez Show’ and spoke on Nelly, Verzuz and re-recording her classic albums. Read More

Judge Allows Kyle Rittenhouse To Choose His Own Jurors At Random As Deliberations Begin In Homicide Trial

According to AP news, Rittenhouse randomly selected the final 12 jurors that will decide his fate on Tuesday after he killed two protestors and injured another last summer. Read More

Shaunie O’Neal & Pastor Keion Henderson Are Now Engaged!

Congrats are in order to Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson. The couple shared that they are now engaged. Read More

Iman Shumpert Becomes The First Former NBA Player To Advance To The Finals On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Last night Iman Shumpert and his dance partner Daniella Karagach hit the dance floor once again on DWTS, however, this week’s victory turned out to be a historic moment for Iman. Read More

Dwyane Wade Talks About One of His Biggest Regrets (Featuring Kanye) and His Rock Star Heatles Days

Considering he was just named to the NBA 75, won three titles, and in a few short years will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Dwyane Wade doesn’t have too many regrets from the 16 seasons he spent in the Association. But there’s at least one do-over he’d like to have. Read More

Ashanti on Nelly Leaning Into Her Ear During ‘Verzuz,’ Fat Joe Sharing Why He Didn’t Tell Her Nelly Was Attending

Ashanti is still fielding questions about Nelly, whom she ran into at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz back in September. Read More

Dave Chappelle Responds to Being Uninvited From His Old High School’s Fundraiser

While performing a 15-minute standup set in Indianapolis Friday night following the screening of his Untitled documentary, Dave Chappelle joked about being uninvited from a fundraiser at his old high school. Read More

Student Sues School After Being Suspended From Football Game for Insisting There Are Only 2 Genders

A New Hampshire teenager has filed a lawsuit against his school after he was suspended for violating the district’s non-binary gender identity and pronouns policy. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN REACHING OUT TO JULIUS JONES FAM BTS as Execution Nears

Kim Kardashian has been a godsend to Julius Jones‘ family as they wait to hear from the Governor on if he’ll live or die — and even as the day grows closer, she’s still checking in … so says the man’s own sibling. Read More

‘CHALLENGE’ STAR NELSON THOMAS KO’D AFTER FLIRTING WITH MAN’S WIFE …Nose Broken, Chain Stolen

Nelson Thomas was not up to the challenge of a pissed-off husband — cops say the MTV star got knocked out cold after chatting up a married woman in Las Vegas!!! Read More

Syphilis Cases Are Quickly Rising in the United States

Health officials are warning Americans to take precautions, as syphilis cases in the United States are on the rise. Read More

‘W Magazine’ Is Reportedly Trying to Pull Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Cover After Astroworld Disaster

‘W Magazine’ is reportedly trying to pull its upcoming issue featuring Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner on the cover. Read More

Ambulance driver facing charges tried to leave in Uber after deadly crash

New details are being released from the Fairburn Police Department about the driver of a deadly ambulance crash that killed a patient Friday night. Read More

