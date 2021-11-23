Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

CONGRATULATIONS!! Odell Beckham Jr. Is Expecting His First Baby

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

It appears that as the drama dust between the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. has settled, The Browns have been struggling on the field and with the fans.  Odell Beckham Jr. however was released by The Browns, cleared waivers then was picked-up by The Los Angeles Rams where his homie LeBron is, life seems to be on the positive upswing.   Odell Beckham Jr. who has agreed to be paid 100% in for the 21/22 season from The Rams in Bitcoin through CashApp is now to adding to the positivity going on with the 29 year old wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., professionally, as congratulations are in order for OBJ personally as it is being reported that he is expecting his first baby.

Sweet tea was spilled via Instagram that NFL wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child together.  The tea was spilled via the 28 year old model/fitness trainer Lauren Wood’s Instagram page with a too cute photo shoot photo with the happy couple highlighting her baby bump along with the proud, excited papa, Odell Beckham Jr. commenting on the post “Can’t wait baby!”

Related Stories

Take a look at Odell Beckham Jr., Lauren Wood and baby Beckham Jr. Jr.’s first family photo shoot below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Expecting , Lauren Wood , odell beckham jr

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Look At God!! Kanye West’s Sunday Service Covers…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

CONGRATULATIONS!! Odell Beckham Jr. Is Expecting His First…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons

Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Should Be…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show

2021 American Music Awards Went Down With Silk…

 24 hours ago
12.06.22
Exclusives
Close