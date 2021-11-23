Ex-Cavs Star Iman Shumpert Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the most memorable faces of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-16 championship team has scored another victory.

Iman Shumpert was announced as the winning celebrity on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 22. He becomes the first NBA contestant to win on the popular competition show.

Daniella Karagach, who was paired up with Shumpert, also made history with the show after she joined last season. The win in the show’s finals was her first.

So how was Shumpert able to win and be prepared all the way until the season finale?

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Shumpert said being this season’s underdog fueled his desire to come out on top, which saw him perform never-before-seen stunts on the ballroom floor with perfect execution.

That attitude has allowed the NBA veteran to not only shine on the dance floor every week, but also get to the finals.

Congrats to Shumpert!

‘DWTS’ even took to Twitter show some love to the winning duo.

This is not the only finals he took part in and won. Cleveland sports fans remember him as part of the Cavaliers team that won the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Now, Shumpert can add another trophy to his collection.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com and WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland