Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

103 Yr Old Goes Viral For Sharing How She Picked Cotton for 50 Cents a Day

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Cotton harvest

Source: Lucas Ninno / Getty

This is a true testament of forgiveness and thankfulness.

The trending topic as we are on almost 2 years living in a pandemic that has affected lives as well as lively hoods, with people losing their jobs, businesses closing down because they can’t get help as well as the cost per hour raising consumer prices with businesses trying to attract help.  The Christmas holiday approaching with talks of buying gifts to be shipped possibly being a problem because of cargo ships stuck out on the water and shipping ports being short of help so therefore goods to retailers are being delayed.  With this being the week of Thanksgiving a time when we are trying to safely be able to sit down for a Thanksgiving meal (that is hopefully affordable because of the pandemic), a time that we say grace as well as share what we are thankful for, a 103 year old woman has gone viral for sharing her story of how she made .50 cents a day, picking cotton for 14 hours a day.

We ain’t what we oughta be. We ain’t what we want to be. We ain’t what we gonna be. But, thank Godwe ain’t what we was.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

Thanksgiving always brings about stories from our elders, as we congregate, from back in the day, and that was no different for Shanika Bradshaw as she filmed her grandmother, Madie Scott, talking about her experience as a teenager working as a sharecropper for .50 cents a day.  Shanika Bradshaw asked her grandmother who will be turning 104 in December if she forgave the people she worked for and Ms. Scott replied:

‘Yeah, I did forgive them a long time ago. Even though I was overworked and put in so much work and was paid so little.’”

Take a listen to the 103 year old grandmother that worked until 1989 in the viral video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

103 Year Old Goes Viral , Madie Scott , Sharecropper

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Cotton harvest

103 Yr Old Goes Viral For Sharing How…

 2 hours ago
10.22.23
The Durtty Boyz Show

Makeda’s Cookies Will Name Young Dolph’s Favorite Cookie…

 3 hours ago
10.06.23
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade

Ex-Cavs Star Iman Shumpert Wins ‘Dancing with the…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Look At God!! Kanye West’s Sunday Service Covers…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close