We’re unfortunately at the forefront of yet another viral coronavirus outbreak, this time with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Thankfully we had our good friend Dr. Collier to join us for a “Health Update” report today in order to provide all you need to know about how to protect yourself and loved ones.

In an effort to deliver a well-rounded conversation surrounding the Omicron variant, we also took a few calls from listeners in order for Dr. Collier to answer any and all questions out there. From the effectiveness of vaccination against the new virus to whether or not a vaccine can be transmitted through bodily fluids — yes, we took it there! — no question went unanswered by our in-house expert when it comes to health.

Watch the latest “Health Update” with Dr. Collier on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Dr. Collier Shares Everything You Need To Know About The Omicron Variant Of COVID-19 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

