LOCAL NEWS: ‘Die Hard’ Christmas Dinner Coming to the Great Lakes Brewing Company

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Well Yippee-ki-yay Clevelanders!

If you are a fan of the original ‘Die Hard’ and love the Christmas season, then this event is for you.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company has announced it is hosting a dinner related to the late 1980’s classic that starred Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman and Reginald VelJohnson in mid-December.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

If you love beer and action movies, particularly “Die Hard,” you’ll want to reserve your tickets to this one-night event on Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m. Nakatomi Tower was unavailable; the event will be at GLBC’s tasting room in Cleveland. The 1988 movie is about a New York City Police Department officer who tries to save his wife and others taken hostage by German terrorists at a Christmas party in Los Angeles.

In recent years, it has become a surprise Holiday classic, despite debates as to whether or not it’s actually considered a Christmas movie, despite some of themes in the movie.

There is no denying that ‘Hard’ is one of the best action-packed films of all-time, though that too can be debated.

Expect drinks and food from the menu to be in the themes of the movie and Christmas season.

Tickets were $85 for each individual and “proof of vaccination is required for all guests.” As of right now, the event is sold out, but who knows. There could be another night added depending on demand.

For more information on the dinner, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Archive Photos and Getty Images