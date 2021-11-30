10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You

“Every morning, we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better.” — Alan Bonner
So you’ve made it through another year. If you’re like the rest of us, you’ve had some ups, some downs and a few WTF moments seasoned in for a little flavor.
But the point is you made it! You’re still here and still strong. And maybe there are areas where you could certainly do better – the good news is, none of us are a finished product. Over the course of a lifetime we’ll be many different people. Now the question becomes, how do we show up in 2022 as an even more amazing version of ourselves?
Well it takes work. It takes time and consistency. So rather than wait until the clock strikes 12 on December 31st, here are a few ways to get the ball rolling now. This way, when the calendar year flips, you’ll slide right into the type of person a younger you would be proud of.
“There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own self.” — A. Huxley
Check out the gallery below.
1. Really Talk To Someone Older
Chances are, there is someone who has experienced exactly what you’re going through at this very moment. That’s the thing about life: The names may change, but our stories are marked with familiarity to someone who’s been around a few years longer. It’s the reason love songs from the 60s still hit home today. Seeking guidance, or just a listening ear, from an older person offers the type of wisdom that even they may wish they’d had at your age.
2. A Time To Self-Reflect: Do The Hard Work Now
Holding up that proverbial mirror isn’t easy. We all have parts of ourselves that we know could use improving. But in today’s era of instant gratification, validation from people online who don’t really know us at all and a never-ending list of ways to stay distracted, it’s easy to push aside personal growth – and the pain of truth it may bring – in favor of escapism.
3. Set Your Price – And Make It Non-Negotiable
Knowing your self-worth, and reminding yourself of it every day, can do wonders for how you take on the world. Moments of doubt or anxiety are perfectly normal, but when we begin to allow those lingering feelings to negatively affect the way we are treated in relationships, on the job or amongst friends, it’s time to come to a full stop and readjust.
4. Keep A Notebook (Or Notes App) Near
Buy a notebook. Use a notes app on your phone. And write down any and everything. It could be life lessons you’ve picked up along the way, words of affirmation or even a list of things you’d like to own in the upcoming year. The point is that there is power in words, doubly so when they are written down. From time to time, go back and read what you’ve written down. Maybe your perspective has changed, maybe there was a lesson that you’d learned but forgotten. The words will be there waiting for you to revisit them, and later, a personal reminder of how much you’ve grown.
5. Start Protecting Your Wealth
You don’t have to be Elon Musk to guard your wealth. In fact, if you aren’t Elon Musk, that may be even more reason to get serious about every dollar you earn. He could lose half his fortune today and still be one of the wealthiest people on the planet, but the average person? Not so much. If you’re an impulsive buyer, figure out what triggers your need to spend. Is it to impress others? A distraction that offers momentary happiness?
6. Remember That Sleep Is Your Superpower
Your night determines your day. And that only becomes more true as we age. A well-rested person is sharper, more energetic and better equipped for what randomness the day may bring. Instead of binging the latest show or scrolling endlessly on your favorite social app in bed, offer those precious hours back to your body.
7. Forgive Yourself (And Others)
The concept of forgiving yourself is one that is often overlooked. True self forgiveness means owning your sh-t, accepting the consequences and loving yourself to know that you still deserve the best life has to offer.
8. Do Something Special For Your Body, Every Day
The same way we give a gift to someone we care for as a token of our appreciation, we can also remind our own body that it is loved by giving it something special every day. And the best part – it rarely has to be expensive! An extra bottle of water, a massage after work, a walk around the neighborhood or even just a solid night’s rest (see the example above) are all ways to say I Love You.
9. Return To Neverland
Were you an avid reader as a child, but put down the books and never picked them up again? Did you ever write poetry? Maybe you were once a gamer but decided you were “too old” to spend time that way. Whatever it is, find that thing that once brought you happiness that you lost along the way.
10. More Mental, Less Mobile
By now we can all acknowledge that social media is the devil. Okay, maybe that is a bit much, but far too many of us spending a considerable portion of our time on socials comparing, judging and indulging in other non-healthy behavior. So how much social media is too much? The answer truly depends on the person. But it’s easy to spend time that could be used exploring our own thoughts and appreciating our own lives deep diving into the affairs of others.