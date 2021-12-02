RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant’s Wife

Police have yet to release the name of the man taken into custody

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Authorities have detained an individual in relation to the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry icon Clarence Avant.

|| RELATED: Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery ||

|| RELATED: Reginald Hudlin’s ‘The Black Godfather’ Tells The Story Of Clarence Avant ||

Police have yet to identify the suspect by name and have not commented on a possible motive for the deadly attack. However on Wednesday (Dec 2) Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said the horrific slaying was likely not ‘random.’

Related Stories

According to TMZ, the Avants were at their Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills when a group of people broke into the home and one opened fire, hitting Jacqueline. She was rushed to the hospital where she tragically passed away.
Clarence was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October and was the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2019 titled The Black Godfather, highlighting his influence in pop culture and Black music.
Jacqueline was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family during this difficult time

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" Exhibition Opens In Doha, Qatar
15 photos
Clarence Avant , crime , Murder

Videos
Latest
In this photo illustration the Hulu logo seen displayed on a...

Hulu Takes Down Controversial Astroworld Documentary

 2 hours ago
07.31.27
A Burger King restaurant seen in Milton...

Burger King to Sell Whoppers for Only 37…

 3 hours ago
06.29.27
Shooting At Oxford High School In Michigan Leaves 4 Students Dead

Michigan Teen Shooting Suspect Charged as Adult With…

 3 hours ago
06.21.27
Porsha's Family Spinoff

Porsha Talks ‘The Pursuit of Porsha’ & Being…

 5 hours ago
05.09.27
Exclusives
Close