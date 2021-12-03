TASHA’S in The House For Last Night’s Verzuz #ThuggishRuggishBone

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We got Layzie and Krayzie, Bizzy’s in the house, Wish is in the house And Flesh And Tasha ♫ Did y’all forget about Tasha?

Cleveland was definitely in the house and that they were, as one of Swizz Beatz now favorite Verzuz went down last night with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reppin for E99 and St. Clair, Cleveland is the city that we come from battling Three 6 Mafia live from the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, Calif. Things went a little left when a small little riff happened after Bizzy Bone expressed that he would not tolerated being mocked and disrespected by Juicy J and his Three 6 Mafia crew. However in-between that and the brotherly love ending with Cross Roads, the live audience in person and especially at home lost it when Bone Thugs-N-Harmony brought out a special guest, the woman responsible for of the coldest most legendary hooks in Hip Hop, Shatasha Williams AKA Tasha.

Shatasha Williams is one of the biggest mysteries in rap history, who got buried in Ruthless Records/Jerry Heller/Easy E sketchy business practices before Easy E being able to make it right before his passing. But family Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has had nothing but love for Shatasha Williams who they knew was the one when the first heard the singer belt out, “It’s the Thuggish Ruggish Bone”, over the phone without ever hearing one Bone rap bar.

Take a look at the epic reunion of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Tasha in the video below.

