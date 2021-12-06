The Bijou Star Files: Swizz Beatz Cool With The Fight But Not Drunk & Late

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 6, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BIZZY BONE ‘VERZUZ’ FIGHT JUST PART OF HIP-HOP …Swizz Beatz Gets It!!!

Bizzy Bone says the on-stage brawl between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia is just how things go in hip-hop sometimes … and ‘Verzuz’ honcho Swizz Beatz has his back. Read More

Swizz Beatz Frustrated With Artists Arriving Drunk and Late to ‘Verzuz’ Battles

Thursday’s Verzuz battle between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was nearly derailed when a fight broke out after Bizzy Bone called out Three 6 for “mocking” him while performing. Read More

CARDI B CARDI LOVES TO PARTY!!! Mad Dancin’ At Art Basel

Cardi B partied at the Maxim Saturday night in Miami at Art Basel. Read More

TOCCARA JONES CAN’T CANCEL TYRA FOR ‘ANTM’ PAY GAP …You Don’t Get Paid For Being In Contests!!!

Toccara Jones is defending Tyra Banks from being canceled over what some are seeing as exploitation on “America’s Next Top Model” … saying it’s unrealistic to pay contestants. Read More

YUNG JOC DOGS CHEWED THROUGH FENCE TO ESCAPE …Don’t Call Me Irresponsible

Yung Joc is denying claims from a dog breeder that he’s an irresponsible dog owner who lost his pit bulls soon after getting them … he says the dogs managed to chew through their enclosures. Read More

CHRIS CUOMO CANNED BY CNN …He Speaks Out

Chris has responded, saying … “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. Read More

SPOTIFY Yanks Comedians’ Albums AFTER IMPASSE OVER ROYALTIES

Multiple comedians now have way less comedy albums on Spotify than they did last month — all because the streaming giant doesn’t wanna fork over extra royalties they’re asking for. Read More

GEORGE LOPEZ Continues Comedy Show …AMID HEALTH SCARE IN AUDIENCE

The debate over an artist’s responsibility to stop their show amid an emergency in the crowd had landed at George Lopez‘s feet … although this one may not be cut and dried. Read More

KYLIE AND TRAVIS W MAGAZINE COVER LEAKED …After Mag Scrapped In Wake Of Astroworld

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were put on ice by W Magazine — they were supposed to appear on the cover but the mag pulled the plug after Astroworld — but the cover photo has apparently leaked. Read More

PARENTS OF MICHIGAN MASS SHOOTER ARRESTED AFTER HIDING IN WAREHOUSE …Arraigned For Manslaughter

The parents of a 15-year-old Michigan student who killed 4 students in a school shooting have been arrested after hiding out in a warehouse, and they have just been arraigned on 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON FAKE IG ACCOUNT POPS UP… Baby’s Name Still Unknown

It appears the account claiming to be Maralee revealing the baby’s name as Angelou Kash Thompson is a fake. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN’S CHEF I’M GOING TO SUE AB… He Still Owes Me $10K!!!

The chef who told the NFL that Antonio Brown faked his COVID vaccine card is now planning to sue the Buccaneers star … saying the wide receiver still owes him $10,000. Read More

MASTER P JUDGE, DECLARE ME SINGLE!!!

Master P says he’s been separated from his estranged wife for over a decade and he’s ready to start a new chapter … so he wants the judge to step in and declare him single. Read More

JORDAN BELFORT WOLF OF ART STREET… Buys From 10-Yr-Old Prodigy!!!

Jordan Belfort is the proud new owner of a piece of art history, because he bought it from the youngest person ever to have a booth at “Art Miami.” Read More

MEAGAN GOOD I WANT GUN FOR PROTECTION …L.A. Crime Rise Scares Me

Meagan Good wants to become a gun owner … and while she says she didn’t always feel that way, the recent rise of home invasions in Los Angeles changed her mind. Read More

Jazmine Sullivan Apologizes To Fans Who Weren’t Able To Purchase Tour Tickets

Tickets dropped for ‘Heaux Tales Tour’ on Friday, but within minutes many of the locations sold out. After fans began complaining on Twitter, the artist took time to address the situation via her Instagram Story. Read More

Hulu Removes Astroworld Documentary About Travis Scott’s Fatal Music Festival Following Intense Backlash

Hulu has pulled the documentary about Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy from its streaming service. Read More

Attorney Ben Crump Calls For The FBI To Investigate The Death Of Jelani Day As A Hate Crime

The family of graduate student Jelani Day, whose body was found in the Illinois River, weeks after he was reported missing on August 24th, is still searching for answers surrounding his death. Read More

50 Cent Accepts French Montana’s Peace Offering, Praise of ‘BMF’

During an appearance on Drink Champs Thursday, French Montana spoke about past beef with 50 Cent. Read More

5 People in California Test Positive for Omicron COVID-19 Variant Following Wisconsin Wedding

A handful of omicron COVID-19 variant cases in California have been connected to a wedding in Wisconsin from last month. Read More

Congressman Comes Under Fire for Christmas Photo Where Family Poses with Guns Amid Michigan Shooting

“Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo,” U.S. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote in a tweet, beside the image. Read More

National Weather Service Issues Blizzard Warning For Hawaii

An expected 12 inches of snow could hit Hawaii over the weekend. Read More

Common Shares Birthday Post for Tiffany Haddish Amid Breakup

Less than a week after his breakup with Tiffany Haddish, Common took to Instagram on Friday to wish his former girlfriend a happy birthday. Read More

Man Attempts to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine Shot and Still Get Certificate by Wearing Fake Arm

A 50-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he showed up to a COVID vaccine clinic with a prosthetic arm. Read More

Ohio Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Teens Smoking Weed In His Garage

A jury found a Dayton, Ohio man guilty of murdering two 17-year-olds he found smoking marijuana in his detached garage in August 2019. Read More

Shaun King’s Daughter Suffers From Brain Injury After Being Struck By A Car

Shaun King’s daughter is currently hospitalized after being hit by a car. Read More

St. Petersburg’s First Black Mayor Turns Down Invitation To Circus-Theme Ball, Event Canceled

Mayor Ken Welch became the first Black mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. and is expected to take office on Jan. 6th however the new mayor turned down the invitation. There are concerns that its circus theme was racially insensitive and demeaning. Read More

North Carolina Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Man Convicted Of Murdering Michael Jordan’s Father

A North Carolina appeals court ruled in favor of the man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father, setting the stage for a possible retrial. Read More

Black Women Allegedly Denied Entry To Miami’s Club E11EVEN

Over the weekend, a group of black women stated that Miami’s nightclub E11EVENs allegedly were not letting black women inside the club. The women stopped Cardi B. as she was entering the club to let her know what the club was allegedly doing. Read More

Robert Griffin III Says He Experienced Sexual Harassment While Playing In Washington

Robert Griffin III details his sexual harassment experience in the upcoming book ‘Surviving Washington.’ Read More

Adele Says Her Social Media Privileges Were Revoked After Controversial Photo

You give them an inch, and they take a mile. Adele says her social media privileges were revoked after posting a controversial photo on Instagram. Read More

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Star Janet Hubert Hospitalized [Photo]

Janet Hubert aka Aunt Viv from the 90’s popular sitcom ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ was recently hospitalized as revealed by the actress herself on her Instagram account. Read More

LIL WAYNE ALLEGEDLY PULLS GUN ON HIS SECURITY… Cops Investigating

Lil Wayne allegedly pulled an assault rifle on one of his own bodyguards during a dispute at his home, and now police are looking into the incident. Read More

CHRIS CUOMO ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT …Amid CNN Exit

A rep for Cuomo say’s “To the extent that they were sent to CNN to negate what Chris Cuomo told his audience, he fully stands by his on-air statements about his connection to these issues, both professionally and in a profoundly personal way. Read More

KYLIE JENNER & TRAVIS SCOTT ARE TOGETHER, VERY MUCH A COUPLE …Despite W Mag Story

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are, indeed, legitimate love birds — something that’s called into question via a leaked magazine story, which suggests the exact opposite. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

